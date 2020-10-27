Ray Anam Inc. Acquires Mobile Software Tech Company

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2020) - Ray Anam Inc. acquired a mobile software tech company and has created a mobile software tech/development division and a venture capital mobile software development division within the company. The mobile software development division's core focus is on design-led innovation, continuing ongoing testing to the mobile application's product to create a user-friendly interface that performs seamlessly in accordance with our client's target markets. The venture capital mobile software division makes early-stage investments focused on mobile software development to companies and entrepreneurs who have the potential to dominate market growth by disruptive innovations and trends.

Chairman & CEO of Ray Anam Inc., Ray Anam states, "Mobile software technology is the future and we are very proud to be a part of this."

About Ray Anam Inc.

Ray Anam Inc. is a boutique private equity consulting firm located in New York City, which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, private banking/wealth management strategies, specialty finance, and healthcare. Our firm combines traditional proven methods of problem-solving with advanced analytics to solve our clients' problems including corporate strategy, business process re-engineering, and technology optimization with various backgrounds of expertise. We're here to manage our client's goals & needs. Our core focus is to oversee the implementation process from start to finish. Ray Anam Inc. monitors key performance indicators adjusting to strategies as needed. Our firm uses surveys, interviews, and observation to conduct a comprehensive service audit. We identify technology, training, and processes to take our service we provide to the next level. Our clients include finance executives, management teams, entrepreneurs, family-owned and closely-held businesses, private equity groups, hedge funds, publicly held companies, celebrities, and professional athletes. Ray Anam Inc. works with elected officials and community leaders to better the needs of New York City communities.

