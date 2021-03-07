'Raya and the Last Dragon' Tops Sluggish Box Office With $8.6 Million

LOS ANGELES, March 7, (Variety.com) - New York City movie
theaters welcomed back customers for the first time in nearly a
year this weekend. And yet some high profile new releases still
struggled to sell tickets, a sign that a box office revival may
not be in the cards for a few months.
Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon," a computer-animated
fantasy adventure, opened to $8.6 million from 2,045 screens.
That failed to match the impressive (for a pandemic) debut of
"Tom & Jerry," which earned $14.1 million last weekend,
providing a ray of hope to the long-suffering exhibition sector.
"Raya and the Last Dragon" was also made available to Disney
Plus subscribers for a $30 fee, a method that the company
previously deployed with "Mulan." Though a fraction of what a
big-budgeted, family movie would make in pre-COVID times, "Raya"
did earn enough to capture the top spot on domestic box office
charts. Globally, "Raya" earned $26 million with China and
Russia providing the largest contributions with $8.4 million and
$2.8 million, respectively. Animated features tend to cost
substantially more than $100 million to produce -- it's a sign
of just how skewed the world of theatrical distribution has
become that a major Disney release would fail to crack $10
million at the box office in its opening weekend. Some of that
has to do with Disney's refusal to give exhibitors a better cut
of the box office revenues, with Cinemark and other chains
refusing to screen the movie.
In its second weekend of release, Warner Bros.' "Tom &
Jerry" picked up $6.6 million domestically, pushing its haul to
$23 million. The film is also streaming on HBO Max. Warner Bros.
is releasing its entire 2021 slate on the service at the same
time the movies open in theaters, a move that shows the growing
importance of streaming to media companies. "Tom & Jerry" earned
$11.6 million globally from 36 markets, pushing its worldwide
gross to $57.3 million.
Lionsgate's "Chaos Walking," an oft-delayed and critically
maligned fantasy adventure with Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley,
grossed an anemic $3.8 million for a third-place finish. "Chaos
Walking," which is based on a series of popular sci-fi novels,
cost a reported $100 million to make, which is bad news for the
studio given the paltry opening. It was originally scheduled to
debut in March 2019, before it underwent reshoots.
The top five was rounded out by Focus Features' "Boogie," a
drama about a Queens basketball phenom that was written and
directed by chef and author Eddie Huang, as well as by
Dreamworks Animation's "The Croods: A New Age." "Boogie" grossed
$1.2 million, while the "Croods" sequel picked up $780,000 to
push its domestic gross to $53.6 million. "The Croods: A New
Age" has grossed $157.7 million worldwide since opening last
fall.
With vaccinations increasing and rates of coronavirus
dropping, several markets such as Chicago, Portland and New York
have slowly reopened movie theaters in recent weeks. Many of
these are operating at reduced capacity, but the loosening of
restrictions is fueling some optimism that business could begin
to look robust by the middle of the summer, a time when studios
historically release some of their biggest movies. But as this
weekend's lackluster results show, movie theaters still face a
long, hard road to recovery.