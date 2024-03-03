STORY: Raye sets a record at the BRIT Awards, Britain's pop music honors

Date: March 2, 2024

The singer-songwriter took home six prizes including artist of the year

with her album 'My 21st Century Blues' and smash hit 'Escapism' also winning top honors

Location: London

[Raye, Singer]

"You just don't understand what this means to me. Ugly crying on national television. I am so proud of this album, I am so proud of this album, I am in love with music. All I ever wanted to be was an artist and now I am an artist with album of the year."

Raye triumphed in the genre category for R&B act and was named best new artist

The 26-year-old was also the first woman to scoop songwriter of the year since its launch in 2022

Her tally of seven nods breaks the record for the most nominations by a single artist in any one year