Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Raytheon commercial business hurt by COVID-19, shares fall on weak outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

(Reuters) - U.S. aerospace manufacturer Raytheon Technologies Corp forecast weak demand from airlines as the COVID-19 pandemic hobbles the air travel industry but said cost cuts helped it report a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Shares fell more than 4% in trading on Tuesday.

The health crisis has dealt a heavy blow to the U.S. aerospace sector, already grappling with lower sales from the grounding of Boeing Co's top-selling 737 MAX planes, forcing several companies to book billions more in losses as air travel came to a near halt.

However, Raytheon reaffirmed its projection for a positive cash flow of about $2 billion for the full year, thanks to its defense unit that contributes to more than half of the company's overall sales.

While the commercial aerospace market continues to drag, the company said it remains confident to grow its defense unit, regardless of who wins in the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3.

"The current administration and even at the end of the Obama administration, we have seen that strong bipartisan support with the way defense spending has grown," Chief Financial Officer Toby O'Brien told Reuters.

"If there are budget pressures that the Department of Defense faces, whether it be two or three years down the road, we feel we are going to get our fair share, if not more."

Raytheon said it achieved $700 million of cost reduction and $1.9 billion of cash conservation in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

The company, which had about 195,000 employees when it merged with United Technologies in April, has laid off nearly 20,000 full-time and contract employees in its commercial aerospace business, which makes aircraft engines and spare parts.

Excluding items, Raytheon earned 58 cents per share in the quarter, above the Wall Street's average expectation of 50 cents per share, according to IBES estimates from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose about 30% to $14.75 billion.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Mike Stone in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Lisa Shumaker)

By Ankit Ajmera and Mike Stone


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION -4.32% 58.22 Delayed Quote.-31.16%
THE BOEING COMPANY -2.24% 157.14 Delayed Quote.-48.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16pUNILEVER : boards to press on with unification plan
RE
12:16pAirbnb sets stage for blockbuster market debut, looks at Nasdaq listing
RE
12:15pOil rise nearly 2% on U.S. Gulf shutdowns, outlook weak
RE
12:14pCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Calling Applications for the Post of Notarial Clerk in the Central Bank of Sri Lanka
PU
12:10pRaytheon commercial business hurt by COVID-19, shares fall on weak outlook
RE
12:08pEli Lilly strikes optimistic tone on COVID-19 therapy after trial failure
RE
12:08pJOCHEN ZEITZ : Harley shines as CEO Zeitz's turnaround plan boosts profit
RE
12:05pCENTRAL BANK OF ICELAND : Minutes of the Financial Stability Committee meeting in September 2020
PU
12:05pSouth African rand gains on dollar weakness
RE
12:03pEU warns not enough COVID vaccines for all in Europe until 2022
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
2APPLE INC. : Big Tech earnings approach under antitrust cloud
3'Time is very short' Britain says as EU's Barnier heads to London
4AMS AG : AMS : Says 3Q Revenue, Adjusted EBIT Margin Are at Top End of Guidance
5BARRY CALLEBAUT AG : BARRY CALLEBAUT : COVID-19 crisis takes bite out of Swiss chocolate sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group