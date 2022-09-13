Raytheon trims full-year free cash flow outlook

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Defense contractor Raytheon Technologies
Corp on Tuesday trimmed its full-year free cash flow
forecast, amid inflationary pressures, higher costs and supply
chain snags.
The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it lowered the
outlook to about $4 billion from around $6 billion, citing a
potential impact from legislation requiring capitalization of
research and experimentation expenses for tax purposes.
The company in July posted lower-than-expected
second-quarter revenue, hurt by global supply chain issues that
dented production at the aerospace and defense firm.
(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)