Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Raytheon trims full-year free cash flow outlook

09/13/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Defense contractor Raytheon Technologies Corp on Tuesday trimmed its full-year free cash flow forecast, amid inflationary pressures, higher costs and supply chain snags.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it lowered the outlook to about $4 billion from around $6 billion, citing a potential impact from legislation requiring capitalization of research and experimentation expenses for tax purposes.

The company in July posted lower-than-expected second-quarter revenue, hurt by global supply chain issues that dented production at the aerospace and defense firm. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pHurdles ahead for saving Michigan nuclear power plant
RE
05:50pStarbucks cfo - expecting to open nearly eight stores per day gi…
RE
05:48pArgentine chamber allows release of Venezuelan plane's detained crew
RE
05:48pArgentina's soybean farmers speed up sales after FX boost
RE
05:47pRaytheon trims full-year free cash flow outlook
RE
05:46pStarbucks cfo - u.s. comp growth expected to increase to the ran…
RE
05:45pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.38% to 101.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pEuro Lost 1.53% to $0.9967 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pSterling Lost 1.62% to $1.1494 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pDollar Gains 1.21% to 144.56 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Monthly U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rise in August; core inflatio..
2Adyen N : first to launch Real Time Account Updater with Visa in Europe
3Nokia appoints Amy Hanlon-Rodemich as Chief People Officer and member o..
4SFC Energy AG publishes Half-Year Report 2022 – Continuation of d..
5BAYER AG : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS