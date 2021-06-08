Razer : Partners With ClearBot to Clean Oceans the Smart Way

In celebration of World Oceans Day, Razer aids upcoming startup, ClearBot, to redesign its AI robot that cleans up marine plastics. Razer has also reached a new sustainability milestone with its #GoGreenWithRazer campaign mascot Sneki Snek and launches new merchandise to save even more trees.

Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers (Hong Kong Stock Code: 1337), today announced a partnership with marine waste cleaning enterprise, ClearBot, in celebration of World Oceans Day. In line with Razer’s 10-year #GoGreenWithRazer sustainability roadmap, the partnership complements Razer's Green Investments vertical, which aims to support environment- and sustainability-focused startups by equipping them with the right tools and capabilities to help them scale.

The newly designed and fully automated robot is armed with cutting-edge AI and machine learning capabilities that can detect marine plastics within two meters in rough waters. The robot can collect up to 250 kg of plastics in just one cycle, while running on solar-powered energy. (Photo: Business Wire)

With approximately 11 million tons of plastics entering the oceans each year, ocean cleaning enterprises often face difficulties with dated technology, cost, and efficiency. The ClearBot team designs robots that leverage AI-vision to identify different types of marine plastic waste and collects information regarding these pollutants in the oceans to protect aquatic life. ClearBot robots are deployed to retrieve marine plastic waste, which is then responsibly disposed.

“We are extremely happy to have the opportunity to work with a startup focused on saving the environment,” said Patricia Liu, Chief of Staff at Razer. “ClearBot’s unique AI and advanced machine learning technology will enable and empower governments and organizations around the world to broaden their sustainability efforts. We urge other innovative startups to reach out to Razer for collaboration opportunities as we strive to make the world a safer place for future generations.”

Cleaning Marine Waste with AI Technology

Under the ClearBot partnership, Razer’s leading engineers and designers have volunteered personal time and technical expertise to help turn their prototype into a scalable, mass-marketable product. Leveraging on Razer’s extensive knowledge and manufacturing know-how, ClearBot was able to evolve the robot design into one that is smarter and more efficient.

The newly designed and fully automated robot is armed with cutting-edge AI and machine learning capabilities that can detect marine plastics within two meters in rough waters. The robot can collect up to 250 kg of plastics in just one cycle, while running on solar-powered energy.

“The Razer team’s action-oriented approach to solving marine waste issues was extremely eye-opening. We are grateful to the team who volunteered their time for this project,” said Sidhant Gupta, Chief Executive Officer at ClearBot. “With the new model, we’re confident in extending our reach globally to protect marine waters, starting with partners which include marine harbor operators in Asia and NGOs who have already expressed interest. Together with Razer, we look forward to effecting positive change for the world.”

To drive active participation from the community during this year’s World Oceans Day, ClearBot has issued a call to action through its program to collect data on marine plastic waste. The community is encouraged to upload photos of marine plastic waste commonly found in open waters onto ClearBot’s website. The research and design team will add this information to ClearBot’s existing database to help improve the robot’s waste detection AI algorithm.

To learn more about ClearBot or participate in the program, please visit http://www.clearbot.org.

For more information on Razer’s 10-year sustainability roadmap, please see here.

For more information on Razer’s Green Investments vertical, please see here.

Sneki Snek returns with a new milestone achieved

Back in March 2021, Razer reacted to tremendous demand from the community and renewed its commitment to the #GoGreenWithRazer movement led by its sustainability mascot, Sneki Snek. In partnership with Conservation International, the company stretched its trees protection target from the initial 100,000 trees to 1 million trees. To celebrate the success of saving 300,000 trees to date, new Sneki Snek merchandise will now be launched at every milestone of 100,000 trees saved, until the final goal of saving 1 million trees is achieved.

With 300,000 trees saved, Razer has now launched two new, adorable Sneki Snek merchandise items. The Razer Sneki Snek Eye Mask features a padded design with velvety finish for dream-like comfort and undisturbed rest. The Razer Sneki Snek Floor Rug protects floors from everyday wear and tear and is crafted with noise dampeners for unobstructed chair movement. Keeping in line with the Razer mascot’s sustainability objectives, both the eye mask and floor rugs are made of 100% recycled materials.

To entice and motivate Sneki Snek fans to help save even more trees, Razer has also unveiled the next product that will launch when the milestone of 400,000 trees is reached – Razer Sneki Snek Slippers. The soft and plushy footwear ensures that every step taken is a step towards a more sustainable world. Available exclusively at Razer.com, proceeds from every Sneki Snek merchandise item sold will go to helping Conservation International save 10 trees.

For more information, please visit https://www.razer.com/campaigns/sneki-snek.

