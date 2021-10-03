Re-invitation in the Bidding Document for the procurement of 1 unit office jeep at NRB Dhangadhi office.

Invitation for Bids
Nepal Rastra Bank
Dhangadhi Office
Invitation for Bids for the Procurement of One Unit Office Jeep
Contract Identification No: NRB/DHN/Goods/NCB/01/2078/79
Second Date of Publication: 2078.06.17
-
Nepal Rastra Bank, Dhangadhi Office invites electronic bids from eligible bidders for the procurement of Office Jeep.
-
Eligible Bidders may obtain further information and inspect the Bidding Documents at the office of Nepal Rastra Bank, Dhangadhi Office, Dhangadhi-5, Kailali [Tel:-091-527703, Email:- nrbdhn@nrb.org.np] or may visit PPMO e-GP system www.bolpatra.gov.np/egp.
-
Bidder shall download the bidding documents for e-submission from PPMO's e-GP system www.bolpatra.gov.np/egp. Bidders, submitting their bid electronically, should deposit the cost of bidding document Rs.3,000.00 in the account as specified below and the scanned copy (.pdf format) of the Bank deposit voucher shall be uploaded by the bidder at the time of electronic submission of the bids. Information to deposit the cost of bidding document in Bank:
Name of the Bank: Nepal Rastra Bank, Dhangadhi Office
Account Name. : NRB Other Miscellaneous Income
Account No.: 2200000/030/012/524
-
Electronic bids must be submitted to the Nepal Rastra Bank, Dhangadhi Office through PPMO website www.bolpatra.gov.np/eGP. on or before 12:00 Noon on 2078/07/02. Bids received after this deadline shall not be accepted.
-
The Bids will be opened in the presence of Bidders' authorized representatives who choose to attend at 2:30 P.M. on 2078/07/02 at the Nepal Rastra Bank, Dhangadhi Office. Bids must be valid for a period of 90 days counting from the bid submission deadline and must be accompanied by bid security, amounting to Rs.300,000.00 (In words: Three Lakh Only), which shall be valid for minimum 30 days beyond the bid validity period i.e . 2078.11.10. If bidder wishes to submit the cash secuurity,the cash should be deposited in the following account:
Name of the Bank: Nepal Rastra Bank, Dhangadhi Office
Account Name. : NRB Misc. Parties
Account No.: 2209999/011/000/524
-
If the last date of purchasing, submission and opening of the bids falls on a public holiday then the next working day shall be considered the last day. In such a case the bid validity and bid security validity shall be recognized with effect from the original bid submission deadline.
-
Nepal Rastra Bank reserves the right to accept or reject, wholly or partly any or all the bids without assigning reason, whatsoever.
Disclaimer
Nepal Rastra Bank published this content on 03 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2021 12:48:02 UTC.