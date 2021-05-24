Log in
ReCode Therapeutics : to Present Preclinical Data Using SORT-LNP™ and RNA Platforms to Rescue CFTR Function at the 44th European Cystic Fibrosis Conference (ECFS)

05/24/2021 | 08:09am EDT
ReCode Therapeutics (the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering disease-modifying medicines for the treatment of life-limiting respiratory diseases, today announced that preclinical data from the Company’s RNA-based molecular therapy program for cystic fibrosis delivered by selective organ targeting lipid nanoparticles (SORT-LNPTM) will be presented in an oral session at the upcoming 44th European Cystic Fibrosis Conference, which is being held virtually from June 9-12, 2021.

Oral Presentation Information

Abstract title: Rescue of CFTR function in primary bronchial epithelial cells from patients with cystic fibrosis using lipid nanoparticle delivery of RNA-based therapies
Abstract number: WS09.3
Session title: Workshop 9 - Future therapeutic approaches and insights into our current practice
Date and Time: Friday, June 11, 2021, 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. CET (3:00 - 4:00 a.m. EST)
Presenter: Michael Torres, Ph.D., Vice President, R&D, ReCode Therapeutics

The abstract will be available on the ECFS website beginning on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The presentation will be made available on the ECFS website for viewing at the start of the presentation on June 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. CET (3:00 a.m. EST).

About ReCode Therapeutics

ReCode Therapeutics is an integrated genetic medicines company developing targeted, disease-modifying therapeutics using its powerful, proprietary SORT-LNPTM platform to target organs and tissues beyond the liver. The Company’s pipeline includes lead programs for patients with life limiting respiratory diseases, including cystic fibrosis and primary ciliary dyskinesia. The Company is leveraging its SORT-LNPTM and nucleic acid technologies, utilizing systemic and direct delivery for mRNA-mediated replacement and gene editing/correction in target cells, including stem cells. For more information, visit www.recodetx.com and follow us on Twitter @ReCodeTx and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS