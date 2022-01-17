ReViral Appoints Brett Haumann as Chief Medical Officer

ReViral Ltd. today announced that Brett Haumann, MD, has joined the company as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Haumann will be responsible for the company’s global clinical development and regulatory strategy as its lead candidate, sisunatovir, continues its progress through a phase 2 study in infants hospitalized with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) respiratory tract infections.

“I am delighted to welcome Brett, a seasoned and highly respected clinician and leader, to ReViral,” said Alex C. Sapir, ReViral’s Chief Executive Officer. “Throughout his career, Brett has built a reputation as an outstanding leader among industry and medical communities in the US and Europe alike. Brett’s respiratory background and experience in combination drug development make him the ideal addition to the ReViral leadership team. I look forward to him applying that expertise to the further development of sisunatovir and our N-protein replication inhibitor program.”

Dr. Haumann joins ReViral after spending the past seven years as Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Development at Theravance Biopharma. During his tenure, he led a multi-functional organization developing a broad portfolio of novel assets in multiple therapeutic areas including respiratory and infectious diseases. He spent time in both European and US subsidiaries of the company and oversaw the successful development and first-cycle FDA approval of revefenacin (YUPELRI®) for the treatment of COPD. Before Theravance, Dr. Haumann spent more than 15 years in senior development roles at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), including as Vice President of Clinical Development, where he served as the global Medicines Development Leader, leading the successful development and approval of RELVAR®/BREO® for the treatment of asthma and COPD. Dr. Haumann has also served as a non-executive director on a number of private and public boards in Europe and the US, including most recently as the Head of the R&D Committee on the Board of Aimmune Therapeutics, prior to its acquisition by Nestlé in 2020. Dr. Haumann holds an M.D. from Witwatersrand University in South Africa and an MBA from The Open University in the UK.

Dr. Haumann said: “I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead ReViral’s clinical development program at such an important moment in its evolution. I am looking forward to working with the company’s talented team to build a robust pipeline that has the potential to transform the care of RSV patients around the world.”

Notes to Editors

About ReViral

ReViral is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics, with an initial focus on treating respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The company’s lead product candidate, sisunatovir, an orally administered fusion inhibitor granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is currently in phase 2 clinical studies in a pediatric patient population. The company also has an RSV N-protein replication inhibitor program undergoing IND enabling studies. In 2021, ReViral announced a multimillion-dollar licensing deal with LianBio to develop and commercialize sisunatovir in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore.

About Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

RSV is a respiratory pathogen that can lead to severe and life-threatening lower respiratory tract infections (LRTIs) in high-risk populations, such as infants, immunocompromised patients, and the elderly. Thus, RSV constitutes a substantial disease burden. The US-Based National Institute of Health (NIH) estimates that RSV affects approximately 64 million people and causes approximately 160,000 deaths globally each year. In addition, there are an estimated 33 million global cases of RSV LRTI each year in children younger than five years of age, with around 3 million hospitalized and approximately 60,000 dying from complications associated with the infection. There are no effective therapeutic treatment options for patients who develop RSV infection.

For more information, please visit http://www.reviral.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005047/en/