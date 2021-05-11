Reachdesk : Announces Appointment of Temy Mancusi-Ungaro as CEO

Reachdesk, the leading global direct mail and corporate gifting company has announced the appointment of Temy Mancusi-Ungaro as Chief Executive Officer.

With offices in New York and London, Reachdesk empowers B2B companies to deliver moments that matter at scale, globally, throughout the entire customer lifecycle. The company powers some of the world’s leading businesses, including Hootsuite, Sendbird and Zscaler to deliver direct mail and egifts, at the click of the button, while giving the ability to gain a clear ROI.

Reachdesk was founded in 2018 and in 2020 raised $6 million in funding, saw over 300% growth and is recognized as one of the top 5 fastest growing companies on G2 Crowd. The business is focused on investing in their customers and people, as well as expanding further around the globe, with a large focus on the US. Reachdesk plans to increase their existing headcount from 80 to over 200 employees globally by the end of the year.

“Reachdesk has experienced immense growth under the current co-founders leadership and I’m delighted to join a team like this, where the opportunity is huge and the business has come so far in just two years!” said Mancusi-Ungaro “Reachdesk is changing the way businesses communicate with prospects, customers and employees, the possibilities are endless and I look forward to taking this company to the next level of growth.”

Mancusi-Ungaro is a marketing technology leader with over 14 years’ experience scaling businesses, having most recently served as Chief Customer Officer at Electric AI, Inc., where he oversaw all post-sale operations including implementation, support, customer success, and professional services. Prior to this Temy served as SVP of Client Delivery and Operations at Yext, as well as Senior Director of CityGrid.

“I’m delighted for the opportunity to work with Temy who has overseen phenomenal growth in numerous companies and has had great success in the marketing technology space.” commented Alex Olley, Co-Founder and CRO, he continued “this is the next chapter for us and we’re ready for Temy to take us to the next level with his people-first, customer-centric approach and aligned aspirations to grow our talented team, support our amazing customers and take the helm of the Reachdesk Rocketship!”

About Reachdesk

Reachdesk enables companies to deliver moments that matter at scale, globally, throughout the entire customer lifecycle. Through Reachdesk companies can deliver gifts and direct mail that build deeper connections with customers, prospects and employees at the click of a button. Our integrations to your tech stack power a clear and quantifiable ROI; the direct channel is no longer a guessing game.

