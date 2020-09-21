Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Reactev Is Born: a Next-generation Dynamic Pricing Tool

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 02:01am EDT

The digital market is taking competitiveness to new heights. There are greater demands when it comes to decision making and, above all, the speed at which these decisions need to be made. Without a doubt, it’s in pricing strategies that this competitiveness is most palpable. In this context, Reactev was born, the tool that helps retailers make the best pricing decisions at just the right time.

This software was developed by Minderest a pioneering company in price, product, and stock monitoring, which has been developing pricing projects for some of the world’s largest companies since 2012.

Reactev is a tool created by and for retailers that doesn’t only aim to help them with their processes and decisions, but to also change the way they design their pricing strategies. In a highly competitive environment where, in just seconds, the wrong pricing decision can mean a big loss in sales while the correct decision can strike a blow against the competitions, Reactev equips retailers with its innovative price optimisation technology with which they can maximise their sales volume and profit margins.

Unlike other solutions on the market, Reactev goes much further. It’s the first tool to be based entirely on artificial intelligence, designed for retail, and boast the most sophisticated price positioning algorithms on the market. This combination, when added to its handling of big data, allows it to project future positioning in sales, margins, and inventory, allowing it to anticipate the evolution of a strategy before it’s even been implemented. This is definitely an invaluable competitive advantage.

Reactev has come to change the pricing paradigm and spearhead a new generation of tools with a clear objective: to turn its clients into market leaders.

To learn more: https://www.reactev.com

About Reactev
Reactev is a dynamic pricing platform designed with state-of-the-art technology. Born out of Minderest, which has been a leading European company in price and stock intelligence for retailers and manufacturers since 2012. Reactev works with retailers to turn them into market leaders by combining AI with the most sophisticated price positioning algorithms on the market, which even allow it to make predictions for the future.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:05aCASSINI RESOURCES : Outcome of Scheme Meetings and Results of General Meeting
PU
02:05aASTRAZENECA : Lynparza recommended for approval in EU by CHMP as 1st-line maintenance treatment with bevacizumab for HRD-positive advanced ovarian cancer
PU
02:05aROLLS ROYCE : Considers Raising Up to GBP2.5 Billion to Improve Balance Sheet
DJ
02:05aOLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Transfer of bertrand traoré to aston villa and ciprian tatarusanu to ac milan ; julian pollersbeck joins ol from hamburg
AN
02:05aPANTAFLIX AG : Airbus uses PANTAFLIX technology for global equipment of the Connect-D platform of the German Federal Armed Forces
EQ
02:03aAltona Energy Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
02:02aWHEATON PRECIOUS METALS : Announces Intention to List on The London Stock Exchange
AQ
02:02aETRUSCUS RESOURCES : Engages Conduit Capital Advisors
AQ
02:02aNEL ASA : Last day of subscription period in the Subsequent Offering
AQ
02:02aFIRSTGROUP PLC : - Statement re further rail agreements with UK government
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : 'FinCEN' documents reportedly show banks moved illicit funds - BuzzFeed, ICIJ
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : China's ByteDance says TikTok will be its subsidiary under deal with Trump
3KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED : KEPPEL : Capital announces strategic cooperation with the National Pension Servic..
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : HBO conquers TV's Emmy Awards, Apple nabs first trophy
5SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. : Oil refiners worldwide struggle with weak demand, inventory glut
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group