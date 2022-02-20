Log in
Reaction to Britain's Queen Elizabeth getting COVID

02/20/2022 | 07:39am EST
FILE PHOTO: Ceremonial opening of the Sixth Senedd

LONDON (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, the world's longest-reigning monarch, has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting an outpouring of well wishes online from the public and politicians declaring "God Save The Queen".

Below is reaction to the news announced by Buckingham Palace on Sunday:

BRITISH HEALTH SECRETARY SAJID JAVID:

"Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a quick recovery."

OPPOSITION LABOUR LEADER, KEIR STARMER:

"On behalf of myself and the whole of UK Labour, wishing Her Majesty The Queen good health and a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ma'am."

LONDON MAYOR SADIQ KHAN

"The commitment Her Majesty the Queen has shown to our country continues to be unwavering. Wishing her a swift and safe recovery from Covid-19."

UK INTERIOR MINISTER PRITI PATEL:

"Wishing Her Majesty a quick recovery. God save the Queen."

COP26 PRESIDENT ALOK SHARMA:

"God Bless Her Majesty the Queen. Wishing her a fast and full recovery from COVID."

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
