Reaction to Britain's Queen Elizabeth getting COVID

Below is reaction to the news announced by Buckingham Palace on Sunday:
BRITISH HEALTH SECRETARY SAJID JAVID:
"Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a quick recovery."
OPPOSITION LABOUR LEADER, KEIR STARMER:
"On behalf of myself and the whole of UK Labour, wishing Her Majesty The Queen good health and a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ma'am."
LONDON MAYOR SADIQ KHAN
"The commitment Her Majesty the Queen has shown to our country continues to be unwavering. Wishing her a swift and safe recovery from Covid-19."
UK INTERIOR MINISTER PRITI PATEL:
"Wishing Her Majesty a quick recovery. God save the Queen."
COP26 PRESIDENT ALOK SHARMA:
"God Bless Her Majesty the Queen. Wishing her a fast and full recovery from COVID."
