Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Reaction to Facebook agreeing a concession deal with Australia on media bill

02/23/2021 | 08:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CANBERRA (Reuters) - Facebook said on Tuesday it would restore Australian news pages after negotiating changes with the government to a proposed law that forces tech giants to pay for media content displayed on their platforms.

Following are comments from Facebook, Australia and analysts:

JOSH FRYDENBERG, AUSTRALIA'S TREASURER

"There is no doubt that Australia has been a proxy battle for the world. I have no doubt that so many other countries are looking at what is happening here in Australia.

"Facebook and Google have not hidden the fact that they know that the eyes of the world are on Australia, and that's why they have sought to get a code here that is workable."

CAMPBELL BROWN, FACEBOOK VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL NEWS PARTNERSHIP

"We have come to an agreement that will allow us to support the publishers we choose to, including small and local publishers.

"The government has clarified we will retain the ability to decide if news appears on Facebook so that we won't automatically be subject to a forced negotiation.

"It's always been our intention to support journalism in Australia and around the world, and we'll continue to invest in news globally and resist efforts by media conglomerates to advance regulatory frameworks that do not take account of the true value exchange between publishers and platforms like Facebook."

RASMUS NIELSEN, DIRECTOR, REUTERS INSTITUTE FOR THE STUDY OF JOURNALISM, PROFESSOR OF POLITICAL COMMUNICATION, OXFORD UNIVERSITY

"Retaining unilateral control over which publishers they do cash deals with as well as control over if and how news appears on Facebook surely looks more attractive to Menlo Park than the alternative.

"It is virtually certain that any deals Facebook strikes will benefit the bottom line of News Corp and a few other big Australian publishers. Whether such deals will also be forthcoming for smaller publishers remains to be seen."

TAMA LEAVER, PROFESSOR OF INTERNET STUDIES AT CURTIN UNIVERSITY, AUSTRALIA

"It's not a draw.

"Even though Facebook managed to cover some concessions and the law is perhaps softer, I still think they were the big losers here simply because of the way that they tried to negotiate over the last week. A lot of Australians are a lot more hesitant to rely on Facebook and in terms of their reputation and their Australian user base they have lost trust.

"The law itself remains untested. It's like a gun that sits in the treasurer's desk that hasn't been used or tested."

RICHARD WINDSOR, INDEPENDENT BRITISH TECHNOLOGY ANALYST

"Facebook has scored a big win in arriving at an agreement with the Australian government regarding paying for news from Australian sources with concessions that virtually guarantee that it will be business as usual from here on.

"Prior to this "sudden" breakthrough, Facebook had cut off access for all Australian news outlets to its platform which provoked a large public outcry. Critically, the Australian news sites also took a big hit in internet traffic, clearly demonstrating that Australian media needs Facebook more than Facebook needs it.

"Facebook has been accused of acting like North Korea in its actions, but I think that they are fully justified as Australia (and everyone else) seems to be viewing Facebook as a free public service rather than a business.

"As the news sites have quickly realised, their advertising revenues are likely to be lower without Facebook than with it even if Facebook pays them no money at all for their content.

"This clearly demonstrates that the current arrangement is better than no arrangement at all. This notion of free internet is the classic misconception that is held both by the general public and lawmakers and the sooner that this is dispelled, the sooner the correct working relationship can be established."

PAUL BUDDE, AUSTRALIA-BASED INDEPENDENT INTERNET ANALYST

"Facebook won, as the necessary changes were made to the legislation that avoids them making changes to their business model."

The Australian government was still able to say it "stood up to the giants and that got international attention (but) the digital giants remain as strong as ever."

(This story refiles to remove extraneous text from advisory line)

(Reporting by Colin Packham, Byron Kaye and Douglas Busvine; additional reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Susan Fenton and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALM. BRAND A/S -0.85% 70.4 Delayed Quote.-3.27%
FACEBOOK INC -0.47% 260.33 Delayed Quote.-4.70%
NEWS CORPORATION 3.82% 23.36 Delayed Quote.29.99%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:20aPuerto Rico Rides Muni-Bond Rally to Bankruptcy Deal
DJ
08:18aReaction to Facebook agreeing a concession deal with Australia on media bill
RE
08:15aAtlantic City Housing Market Heats Up as Investors Look Beyond Casinos
DJ
08:13aOprah-backed Oatly plants IPO seed with private regulatory filing
RE
08:08aFacebook 'refriends' Australia after changes to media laws
RE
08:05aBritain, EU edge forward with financial services forum plan
RE
08:05aThe Push2BeGreat Clothing Brand Incorporating Artificial Intelligence to Innovate Learning Methods in Literacy
SE
07:49aNasdaq futures deepen slide ahead of Powell speech
RE
07:49aThailand plans $5.4 billion of public-private projects this year
RE
07:35aUSBI Applauds Biochar Funding from Microsoft’s $1 Billion Climate Innovation Fund
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Stocks struggle as tech slide erases commodities surge
2Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC deal
3PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS : PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras shares slump as Brazil's ..
4Facebook 'refriends' Australia after changes to media laws
5QUANTAFUEL ASA : QUANTAFUEL ASA : | Fourth quarter results 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ