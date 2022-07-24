Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Reaction to Myanmar's execution of four democracy activists

07/24/2022 | 11:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -Myanmar's military authorities have executed four democracy activists accused of helping carry out "terror acts", state media said on Monday, the Southeast Asian nation's first executions in decades.

Reaction to reported the executions:

MYANMAR SHADOW NATIONAL UNITY GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN KYAW ZAW

"Extremely saddened...condemn the junta's cruelty with strongest terms if it's the case.

"The global community must punish their cruelty."

INTERNATIONAL CRISIS GROUP MYANMAR ANALYST RICHARD HORSEY

"Any possibility of dialogue to end the crisis created by the coup has now been removed. This is the regime demonstrating that it will do what it wants and listen to no one. It sees this as a demonstration of strength, but it may be a serious miscalculation."

MYANMAR PRO-DEMOCRACY ACTIVISTS THEINNY OO

"He (Kyaw Min Yu, better known as Jimmy) fought for the country...I'm sorry for the loss of our comrade. The fascists do things the fascist way. We will continue our fight for democracy."

KHIN ZAW WIN, DIRECTOR OF TAMPADIPA INSTITUTE, A MYANMAR THINK TANK

"First of all it means there is no turning back. There were no executions for 30 years and we thought death sentence may be permanently abolished. This turns back the clock. Country going back into dark ages."

U.N. SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR ON HUMAN RIGHTS IN MYANMAR, TOM ANDREWS

"I am outraged and devastated at the news of the junta's execution of Myanmar patriots and champions of human rights and democracy. My heart goes out to their families, friends and loved ones and indeed all the people in Myanmar who are victims of the junta's escalating atrocities. ..These depraved acts must be a turning point for the international community."

MATTHEW SMITH, HEAD OF SOUTHEAST ASIA'S FORTIFY RIGHTS

"These horrendous executions were murders. They're a part of the junta's ongoing crimes against humanity and attack on the civilian population. The junta would be completely wrong to think this would instil fear in the hearts of the revolution."

ELAINE PEARSON, ACTING ASIA DIRECTOR AT HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH

"The Myanmar junta's execution of four men was an act of utter cruelty. These executions...followed grossly unjust and politically motivated military trials. The junta's barbarity and callous disregard for human life aims to chill the anti-coup protest movement. European Union member states, the United States, and other governments should show the junta that there will be a reckoning for its crimes."

(Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Complied by Michael Perry; Editing by Lincoln Feast)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07/25HIGH ANXIETY : How to handle the cost of a stressed-out dog
RE
07/24Reaction to Myanmar's execution of four democracy activists
RE
07/24Mexico to temporarily occupy private land for Yucatan train project
RE
07/24JGB yields slide on renewed recession fears
RE
07/24Record number of COVID-hit Australians in hospital as Omicron surges
RE
07/24Thai domestic car sales rise 4.58% y/y in June
RE
07/24Malaysia warns of weaker Q3 palm oil prices as Indonesia scraps export levy
RE
07/24Chinese woman seeking to freeze her eggs loses court case
RE
07/24Thai Life shares up on debut of Southeast Asia's biggest IPO this year
RE
07/24INDIAN MORNING BRIEFING : Asian Markets Mostly Lower; Focus on Earnings, Fed This Week
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ioneer : June 2022 - Quarterly Activities Report
2News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
3Shanghai bourse vows market stability before Communist Party Congress
4Lepidico : Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
5China vows privacy, information protection in using digital yuan

HOT NEWS