Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Reaction to Sri Lankan raid on protest site

07/22/2022 | 12:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Security personnel near the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo

(Reuters) - Sri Lankan security forces carried out a pre-dawn raid on Friday at an anti-government protest site and arrested of nine people, sparking reactions from opposition politicians, lawyers and foreign diplomats.

SAJITH PREMADASA, OPPOSITION LEADER OF SRI LANKA, ON TWITTER:

"A cowardly assault against PEACEFUL protesters, who agreed to vacate the sites today; A useless display of ego and brute force putting innocent lives at risk & endangers Sri Lanka's international image, at a critical juncture."

BAR ASSOCIATION OF SRI LANKA STATEMENT:

"The use of the Armed Forces to suppress civilian protests on the very first day in office of the new President is despicable and will have serious consequences on our country's social, economic and political stability."

EU IN SRI LANKA, ON TWITTER:

"Freedom of expression proved essential to Sri Lanka's current transition. Hard to see how restricting it severely can help in finding solutions to the current political and economic crises."

JULIE CHUNG, U.S. AMBASSADOR TO SRI LANKA, ON TWITTER:

"Deeply concerned about actions taken against protestors at Galle Face in the middle of the night. We urge restraint by authorities & immediate access to medical attention for those injured."

SARAH HULTON, BRITISH HIGH COMMISSIONER TO SRI LANKA, TWITTER:

"Very concerned about reports from the Galle Face protest site. We have made clear the importance of the right to peaceful protest."

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe and Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:24aReaction to Sri Lankan raid on protest site
RE
05:21aReaction to Sri Lankan raid on protest site
RE
05:18aCorn futures hit near 8-month low, wheat drops over 2%
RE
05:16aIndian shares extend gains as banks, auto stocks advance
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:10aBase metal prices rise as supply concerns loom
RE
05:08aMalaysia's June CPI up 3.4% y/y, higher than forecast
RE
05:01aFrench fintech Qonto intends to acquire German rival Penta
RE
04:57aAustralia, NZ dlrs set for best week in months as inflation test looms
RE
04:49aTrump watched Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot unfold on TV, ignored pleas to call for peace
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks set for best week in two months; dollar heavy
2Australian shares slip as resources sectors drop on demand outlook
3PayPal Announces New Employee Inducement Grants
4Royal Caribbean Group to hold conference call on business update and se..
5Trump watched Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot unfold on TV, ignored pleas to c..

HOT NEWS