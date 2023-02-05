Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Reaction to death of former Pakistan president Musharraf

02/05/2023 | 03:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's former President Pervez Musharraf smiles in New Delhi

(Reuters) - Pakistani former President Pervez Musharraf died on Sunday following a prolonged illness at a hospital in Dubai, after years in self-imposed exile.

Following are reactions to his death from former aides and analysts:

FAWAD CHAUDHRY, FORMER MUSHARRAF AIDE, CURRENTLY A SENIOR LEADER OF FORMER PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN'S PARTY

"He is called a military dictator, but there has never been a stronger democratic system than that under him... Pervez Musharraf led Pakistan at a very difficult time, and Pakistanis believe the era of his reign was one of the best in Pakistan's history."

MOSHARRAF ZAIDI, CEO OF TABADLAD, AN ISLAMABAD-BASED THINK TANK

"The most important legacy Gen. Musharraf leaves behind predates his time as president. It was his planning and execution of the Kargil War (against India) - against the judgement of military officers that preceded him and initially unbeknownst to the elected leaders at the time. The 1999 Kargil War permanently altered ... Pakistan."

(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
06:13aReuters-schedule/…
RE
05:57aIran's Supreme leader pardons large number of security-related prisoners linked to protests - state TV
RE
05:44aSaudi minister warns sanctions, underinvestment may cause energy shortages
RE
05:29aEco-friendly Nigerian artist turns plastic flip-flops into portraits
RE
05:03aLebanon hopes UNESCO danger listing could save crumbling modernist fairground
RE
05:02aPope Francis leaves South Sudan, bound for Rome
RE
04:55aBattlefield strength swiftest way to Ukraine peace - UK Foreign Secretary
RE
04:33aUK's shortest-serving PM Liz Truss blames economic 'orthodoxy' for downfall
RE
04:03aSouth Korea searches for missing crew after fishing boat capsizes
RE
03:51aPope Francis wraps up South Sudan trip, urges end to 'blind fury' of violence
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Foxconn's January sales surge COVID disruption shaken off
2VDA: Market share for electric cars likely to fall to 28 percent
3Washington weighing deploying medium-range missiles to U.S. forces in J..
4Fierce fighting in north of Ukraine's Bakhmut, says Russian head of Wag..
5MEOG: Maha and Mafraq sign Oman deal

HOT NEWS