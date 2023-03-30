STORY: The charges, arising from an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, came as Trump seeks the Republican nomination to run again in 2024. He indicated in a statement on Thursday (March 30) that he intended to remain in the race.

'Finally, it shows that democracy is finally at a place where it is supposed to be, and knowing that people cannot just riot, violence is never, ever the response we need. Great job, America!' said Elizabeth Blaise, a New York City resident.

'I come from a family of foreigners, so I definitely think he deserves a lot of the things that he's going down for," said Polov Joseph, a New York resident.

'Totally wrong. That's all I have to say. Why is it totally wrong? That's my opinion. Why do you feel that way? It's a political witch hunt,' said an Oregon resident in Washington, D.C.

'What's the difference between Clinton and Paula Jones and Trump and Stormy Daniels? Ah good question. Good question. He didn't get indicted. I know. I feel like there is some hypocrisy on both sides playing. So I don't know. That's, that's all I got,' said Alayna Daly, an Atlanta resident in Washington, D.C.

'To me it's [the indictment] generally good news, but I'm not convinced that anything's going to come of it. He's probably not going to get arrested because he has enough money not to do that. And, you know, again, I, as much as I hate 'The Donald,' I think that we have bigger pressing political issues than him,' said Grace, a South Dakota graduate in Washington, D.C.

'Yeah, it's politics. I think they're just dying to find a way to keep him from being eligible for running for reelection. I think they're looking, if they can't do that, then they'll try to make him seem or try to make him appear as unpopular as possible. It seems like they've been after him since he won his first election,' said Mark Funk, a biomedical technician in Houston, Texas.

'I feel relief. I don't know how it's going to end. Um, I'm not sure it's going to end the way we want it to end, but they got Al Capone on tax evasion, so whatever it takes. I think it's a dark part of our nation's history and I do believe that illegal and criminal acts should be prosecuted regardless of whether or not you're a sitting or former president,' said Lindsey Honari, a human resources consultant in Houston, Texas.