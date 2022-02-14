Reactions to Trudeau's planned move to invoke Emergencies Act to end protests

Below are some reactions to Trudeau's planned move gathered from press conferences, and social media comments.

QUEBEC PREMIER FRANCOIS LEGAULT

Legault told reporters that imposing the act risks putting "oil on the fire" by further polarizing the population and argued that local police in the mostly-French speaking province have the situation under control."

"I was very clear with the Prime Minister, that the federal emergency act must not apply in Quebec. I think we don't need it. I think that at this moment it would not help the social climate. There's a lot of pressure right now and I think we have to be careful. So it's about time we put all Quebecers together. But I can understand that enough is enough in Ottawa. You can protest but you cannot do what they are doing since two weeks."

ALBERTA PREMIER JASON KENNEY

"We would prefer that the Emergencies Act not be invoked, but if it is we would very much prefer that it not be applied to Alberta," Kenny told a media briefing.

MANITOBA PREMIER HEATHER STEFANSON

"In my view, the sweeping effects and signals associated with the never-before-used Emergencies Act are not constructive here in Manitoba, where caution must be taken against overreach and unintended negative consequences. While the situation is very different in Ontario, this ultimate federal legislation should only be considered on a measured and proportional basis, in locations where it is truly needed," Stefanson told reporters.

SASKATCHEWAN PREMIER SCOTT MOE

"The illegal blockades must end, but police already have sufficient tools to enforce the law and clear the blockades, as they did over the weekend in Windsor. Therefore, Saskatchewan does not support the Trudeau government invoking the Emergencies Act. If the federal government does proceed with this measure, I would hope it would only be invoked in provinces that request it, as the legislation allows," Moe told reporters

LEAH WEST, ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, AT CARLETON UNIVERSITY

"The federal government must consult with provinces and Cabinet must believe the protests rise to the level of a national emergency. Can it truly be said the security of Canada is threatened by largely non-violent protests? Certainly, our sovereignty and territorial integrity are not at risk," West tweeted."

(Reporting by Rod Nickel, Nia Williams, Allison Lampert; Compiled by Denny Thomas)