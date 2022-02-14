Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Reactions to Trudeau's planned move to invoke Emergencies Act to end protests

02/14/2022 | 03:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa

(Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to invoke rarely used special measures allowing him to tackle protests that have shut some border crossings and paralyzed the national capital, Reuters reported on Monday. Trudeau is scheduled to address media at 4:30 P.M. ET, according a statement.

Below are some reactions to Trudeau's planned move gathered from press conferences, and social media comments.

STORY:

FACTBOX:

COMMENTARY

QUEBEC PREMIER FRANCOIS LEGAULT

Legault told reporters that imposing the act risks putting "oil on the fire" by further polarizing the population and argued that local police in the mostly-French speaking province have the situation under control."

"I was very clear with the Prime Minister, that the federal emergency act must not apply in Quebec. I think we don't need it. I think that at this moment it would not help the social climate. There's a lot of pressure right now and I think we have to be careful. So it's about time we put all Quebecers together. But I can understand that enough is enough in Ottawa. You can protest but you cannot do what they are doing since two weeks."

ALBERTA PREMIER JASON KENNEY

"We would prefer that the Emergencies Act not be invoked, but if it is we would very much prefer that it not be applied to Alberta," Kenny told a media briefing.

MANITOBA PREMIER HEATHER STEFANSON

"In my view, the sweeping effects and signals associated with the never-before-used Emergencies Act are not constructive here in Manitoba, where caution must be taken against overreach and unintended negative consequences. While the situation is very different in Ontario, this ultimate federal legislation should only be considered on a measured and proportional basis, in locations where it is truly needed," Stefanson told reporters.

SASKATCHEWAN PREMIER SCOTT MOE

"The illegal blockades must end, but police already have sufficient tools to enforce the law and clear the blockades, as they did over the weekend in Windsor. Therefore, Saskatchewan does not support the Trudeau government invoking the Emergencies Act. If the federal government does proceed with this measure, I would hope it would only be invoked in provinces that request it, as the legislation allows," Moe told reporters

LEAH WEST, ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, AT CARLETON UNIVERSITY

"The federal government must consult with provinces and Cabinet must believe the protests rise to the level of a national emergency. Can it truly be said the security of Canada is threatened by largely non-violent protests? Certainly, our sovereignty and territorial integrity are not at risk," West tweeted."

(Reporting by Rod Nickel, Nia Williams, Allison Lampert; Compiled by Denny Thomas)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE -1.51% 14.302 Real-time Quote.-14.06%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.52% 1.43851 Delayed Quote.0.65%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:29pEx-U.S. naval engineer charged with submarine espionage pleads guilty
RE
03:26pReactions to Trudeau's planned move to invoke Emergencies Act to end protests
RE
03:18pOil hits 7-yr highs as Ukraine fears Russian attack imminent
RE
03:16pEnd of Lockheed-Aerojet deal puts pressure on leadership of both firms
RE
03:15pU.S. urges Americans to avoid travel to South Korea, Belarus over COVID
RE
03:11pIRAN'S FM SAYS IN CALL WITH EU'S BORRELL : Iran won't back down from its red lines - ministry tweet
RE
03:09pNew Zealand homes sales and prices ease in January
RE
03:08pPrior COVID offers less protection vs Omicron; mRNA booster shot efficacy declines within months
RE
03:05pFAA extends environmental review of SpaceX program in Texas
RE
03:00pU.S. corn-based ethanol worse for the climate than gasoline, study finds
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2A new Onassis? Italy's sea captain swoops on reborn Alitalia
3Europe's banks fear payment system could be casualty of Russia-Ukraine ..
4Ex-Goldman banker got millions in 1MDB-linked kickbacks -prosecutor
5Fed comments increase rate hike worries

HOT NEWS