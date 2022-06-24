Log in
Reactions to U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade abortion landmark

06/24/2022 | 11:00am EDT
United States Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Public figures across the political spectrum reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Friday overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that recognized a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalized it nationwide.

HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, A DEMOCRAT, IN A STATEMENT:

"This cruel ruling is outrageous and heart-wrenching. But make no mistake: the rights of women and all Americans are on the ballot this November."

SENATE REPUBLICAN LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL IN A STATEMENT:

"This is an historic victory for the Constitution and for the most vulnerable in our society."

(The decision is) "courageous and correct."

FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA:

"Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues -attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans."

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE IN A STATEMENT:

"Today, Life Won. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court of the United States has given the American people a new beginning for life, and I commend the justices in the majority for having the courage of their convictions.

"Having been given this second chance for Life, we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land."

(Compiled by Chris Gallagher; Edited by Howard Goller)


© Reuters 2022
