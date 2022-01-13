Log in
01/13/2022 | 03:51am EST
Active well service rigs rose by 1.3% in October 2021 to reach 1,006 rigs, the highest total since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, according to data collected by the Energy Workforce & Technology Council.

The active well service rig count has more than doubled since a pandemic-low of 456 in April 2020, but the number remains 3.8% below the February 2020 total of 1,046 rigs. In October, the sector added four rigs in Louisiana, 16 in Mid-Continent, six in the Rocky Mountains and 11 on the West Coast/Alaska.

The monthly rig count, first published in 1970, is compiled from data submitted by oil and gas production and servicing companies throughout North America. Followed closely by well servicing contractors, government agencies, financial institutions, and market analysts, the report is a key indicator of oil and gas production.

Its findings echo those of the Council's monthly jobs report, which shows the energy services and technology sector has gained approximately 62,289 jobs last year after a pandemic low in February 2021. According to the Council's most recent employment report, the sector added approximately 7,450 jobs (1.1% growth) in December.

The rig count report includes four status categories for rigs:

  • Active - Crewed and worked every day during the month.
  • Available - A rig that has a crew and is ready to work but is not working.
  • Idle - A rig that's available for work in less than 48 hours, does not require spending of more than $50,000 to activate, and does not have a crew currently assigned.
  • Stacked - A rig that does not have a crew assigned and could not be put to work without repairs and additional equipment costing more than $50,000.

To participate in the rig count, contact Council Administrative Assistant Susan Dudley for more information.

