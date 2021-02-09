Reading Plus Announces Session on Supporting Literacy Learning to Take Place at the 2021 National ESEA Conference

WINOOSKI, Vt., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reading Plus, a research-based online program that uses personalized instruction to improve students’ reading proficiency, today announced that its Chief Education Officer Jenny Eisenman and Community Manager La’Keisha Ciprian will co-present on the importance of helping all learners achieve reading success at the 2021 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Conference. Karen Harris, director of English language arts and testing at Orange Public Schools in New Jersey, will join as a guest speaker to share on-the-ground insights about the district’s successes. Session attendees will learn how they can best support Title I students in becoming confident readers. The hour-long presentation will take place on February 9 at 11:30 a.m. ET.



During the session, “Reading Efficiency: The Gateway to Sustained Reading Success and Reading Motivation,” Eisenman and Ciprian will teach educators how they can help struggling readers build necessary skills – including reading fluency, comprehension, and stamina – regardless of whether they are learning in-person, virtually, or a hybrid of the two. Harris will delve into lessons learned by Orange Public Schools over the last year as the district explored different approaches to keep students engaged and involve the community in their education.

“All students learn differently, and it’s more important than ever to ensure each child feels supported and empowered in today’s varying learning environments,” said Eisenman. “La’Keisha, Karen, and I look forward to showing educators how personalized literacy instruction can truly engage all types of students, including English learners and those with learning disabilities, to inspire confidence, motivation, and reading growth.”

Reading Plus, which improves student reading proficiency between 2.0 to 2.5 grade levels in a single school year, is used by more than 1 million students. It is the only literacy program that addresses silent reading fluency and the physical aspect of reading – the way the eyes move across a page – which impacts a student’s ability to process and retain information. The program’s patented Guided Window scaffolds the reading experience, strengthening necessary visual skills to read proficiently and confidently.

Hosted by the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators, the 2021 online conference is themed “Educating for Tomorrow” and takes place February 8-11. Reading Plus will also have a virtual booth during the show, where registered attendees can interact with Eisenman and Ciprian and obtain materials from the presentation. Additionally, booth visitors can speak one-on-one with a live representative during conference hours on February 9 and 10.

To learn more about the Reading Plus program, visit www.readingplus.com .

ABOUT READING PLUS

Reading Plus is a research-based, online program that provides personalized intervention and instruction for students, improving reading proficiency between 2.0 to 2.5 grade levels in a single school year. Reading Plus develops comprehension, fluency, vocabulary, motivation and stamina, while also going beyond the offerings of other literacy programs by addressing silent reading fluency. It supports students with diverse needs, including English learners, special education, RTI/MTSS tiers 1-3, and advanced readers. Reading Plus provides educators with an easy-to-use management and reporting system, extensive resources to guide differentiated instruction, professional development and highly-rated customer support. The Reading Plus program is used in more than 5,000 schools nationally, helping over 1 million students become efficient, confident, lifelong readers. For more information, visit www.readingplus.com .

