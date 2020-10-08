Reading Plus Launches “Literacy Leaders Network” Advocacy Group

WINOOSKI, Vt., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reading Plus, a research-backed online program that uses personalized instruction to improve students’ reading proficiency, launched its first-ever advocacy group, the Literacy Leaders Network. Comprising education professionals with firsthand experience in advancing reading efficiency in the classroom, the Literacy Leaders Network will foster open dialogue and collaboration, sharing insight into the needs of today’s educators and students.



Literacy Leaders Network members, selected through an application process for the 2020-2021 school year, will provide feedback that influences product development. They can also participate in peer mentoring and networking opportunities, in addition to educational and professional development activities beyond those already provided to teachers who use the program.

“We value educators and the vital role they play in helping students thrive, as literacy is the foundation of all learning,” said Steven Guttentag, CEO of Reading Plus. “The formation of the Literacy Leaders Network will allow us to hear directly from teachers on how we can better serve them so that they can spend less time planning and more time educating the leaders of tomorrow.”

Literacy Leaders Network members use Reading Plus in their districts and classrooms to help students in grades 3-12 improve reading proficiency up to 2.5 grade levels in a single school year. Through the program, students develop comprehension and vocabulary while building stamina and motivation. Reading Plus also goes beyond the offerings of other literacy programs by addressing silent reading fluency. It empowers educators to understand how the physical process of reading – the way the eyes move across a page – impacts a student’s ability to make connections and retain information.

"It’s an honor being selected as a member of the inaugural class of Reading Plus’s Literacy Leaders Network,” said Jill Schneider, ESOL teacher in Sycamore Community Schools, Ohio. “As a teacher, I've witnessed the positive impact the program has on our students. I look forward to working with other educators across the country to ensure the company continues empowering teachers and supporting the individualized needs of students.”

Inaugural members of the Literacy Leaders Network represent elementary, middle and high school education professionals in districts across 14 states and Washington, D.C. Their roles span from English language arts teachers and literacy specialists to school principals and curriculum directors.

To learn more about Reading Plus’s Literacy Leaders Network and its members, visit https://news.readingplus.com/literacy-leaders-network-members .

ABOUT READING PLUS

Reading Plus is a research-proven, online program that provides personalized intervention and instruction for students in grades 3-12, improving reading proficiency up to 2.5 grade levels in a single school year. Reading Plus develops comprehension, vocabulary, motivation and stamina, while also going beyond the offerings of other literacy programs by addressing silent reading fluency. It supports students with diverse needs, including English learners, special education, RTI/MTSS tiers 1-3, and advanced readers. Reading Plus provides educators with an easy-to-use management and reporting system, extensive resources to guide differentiated instruction, professional development and highly-rated customer support. The Reading Plus program is used in more than 5,000 schools nationally, helping over 1 million students become efficient, confident, lifelong readers. For more information visit www.readingplus.com .

