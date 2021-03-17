Log in
Reading guide to China's government work report published

03/17/2021
BEIJING - A reading guide to the Report on the Work of the Government delivered by Premier Li Keqiang at the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress on March 5 has been released.

Published by the People's Publishing House and China Yan Shi Press, the guide book aims to help the public better understand the government work report and is available across the country.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 10:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
