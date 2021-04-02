Log in
Readout from World Bank Group President David Malpass's Meeting With Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) President Jin Liqun

04/02/2021 | 12:44pm EDT
WASHINGTON, April 2 - Today, World Bank Group President David Malpass met with Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) President Jin Liqun. During their meeting, President Malpass was pleased to update President Liqun on the World Bank Group's (WBG) COVID-19 response efforts, noting the rapid and continuing expansion of WBG-backed vaccination programs in partner countries and welcoming joint financing efforts with AIIB.

President Malpass and President Liqun discussed the importance of country-focused development, and covered issues related to health, vaccines, climate change, and the implementation of NDCs. President Malpass highlighted to President Liqun today's statement on the WBG's Climate Change Action Plan (CCAP), noting the focus on measurable improvements for countries as they seek to integrate climate and development. President Malpass also emphasized the importance of addressing debt and debt transparency issues to a resilient global recovery.

World Bank Group published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 16:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
