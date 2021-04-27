Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Readout from World Bank Group President David Malpass's Meeting with Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Economy and Finance, France

04/27/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, April 27 - Today, World Bank Group President David Malpass met with French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire. President Malpass thanked Minister Le Maire for France's longstanding support for IDA, the World Bank's fund for the poorest countries, and the growth of France's contribution under the leadership of President Macron and Minister Le Maire. They discussed the benefits to development, especially in Africa, from an ambitious and successful IDA20 by December 2021.

President Malpass looks forward to his participation and the World Bank Group's contributions to France's upcoming international Summits on Sudan and on Financing African economies, where the WBG is working to increase private sector engagement. He also thanked Minister Le Maire for France's support for Sudan as it clears arrears to international financial institutions and moves toward the Decision Point under the Heavily-Indebted Poor Countries Initiative (HIPC).

The President and Minister discussed broader, ongoing work on vaccine deployment, debt relief for low-income countries including Chad, and efforts toward the unification of exchange rates. President Malpass also highlighted the importance of further progress on debt transparency and sustainability and noted the World Bank's strong support for the implementation of the G20's Common Framework in collaboration with the IMF.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 21:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pReadout from World Bank Group President David Malpass's Meeting with Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Economy and Finance, France
PU
05:59pOPPORTUNITIES FOR CLIMATE FINANCE IN THE LIVESTOCK SECTOR : Removing Obstacles and Realizing Potential
PU
05:59pBEAM GLOBAL  : Mayor Todd Gloria Launches New Electric Vehicle Solar-Powered Charging Stations
PU
05:59pVOLARIS  : announces resolutions of general ordinary annual shareholders meeting
PR
05:57pALCOHOL MARKETPLACES 2.0 PART 4 : Who's responsible for ensuring legal drinking age?
PU
05:56pPACCAR INC  : reases Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
05:55pCAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL  : Code of Ethics Policy
PU
05:55pCAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL  : Charter of the Audit Committee
PU
05:55pRelay Medical's Glow LifeTech Investment Files Natural Health Product with Health Canada, Following Successful COVID-19 Phase II Clinical Trial and North American Exclusive Rights
NE
05:54pMicrosoft sales grow on cloud strength, shares dip on heightened valuation
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : edges past Wall Street target as bitcoin sales, environmental credits boost revenue
2AFTER TESLA: Microsoft and Alphabet
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Stock markets dip on caution before Fed, earnings
5U.S. dollar mixed as investors hold back ahead of Fed meeting

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ