Readout from World Bank Group President David Malpass's Meeting with Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Economy and Finance, France

WASHINGTON, April 27 - Today, World Bank Group President David Malpass met with French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire. President Malpass thanked Minister Le Maire for France's longstanding support for IDA, the World Bank's fund for the poorest countries, and the growth of France's contribution under the leadership of President Macron and Minister Le Maire. They discussed the benefits to development, especially in Africa, from an ambitious and successful IDA20 by December 2021.

President Malpass looks forward to his participation and the World Bank Group's contributions to France's upcoming international Summits on Sudan and on Financing African economies, where the WBG is working to increase private sector engagement. He also thanked Minister Le Maire for France's support for Sudan as it clears arrears to international financial institutions and moves toward the Decision Point under the Heavily-Indebted Poor Countries Initiative (HIPC).

The President and Minister discussed broader, ongoing work on vaccine deployment, debt relief for low-income countries including Chad, and efforts toward the unification of exchange rates. President Malpass also highlighted the importance of further progress on debt transparency and sustainability and noted the World Bank's strong support for the implementation of the G20's Common Framework in collaboration with the IMF.