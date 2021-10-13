Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Readout from World Bank Group President David Malpass's Meeting with Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Economy and Finance, France

10/13/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, October 13, 2021 - Today, World Bank Group President David Malpass met with French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire.

President Malpass expressed his appreciation to Minister Le Maire for France's continued strong support for an ambitious IDA20 replenishment.

President Malpass highlighted IDA20's policy commitments on climate, biodiversity, gender, and other shared development priorities.

President Malpass and Minister Le Maire discussed several other topics of mutual interest, including climate action and debt challenges. On climate, President Malpass and Minister Le Maire discussed the need to identify and finance impactful projects to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

On debt, President Malpass noted the expiration of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative - DSSI - at the end of the year and advocated steps to improve debt reconciliation, transparency, compatibility and private sector participation.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 20:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:56pSTEEL DYNAMICS : U.S. steelmaker sees prices easing, urges policymakers to keep curbs on imports
RE
04:55p1847 HOLDINGS LLC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:54pCATALYST BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:54pMUSCLEPHARM CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:54pCOHEN & STEERS, INC. : to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 20, 2021
PR
04:53pGENERAL MOTORS : 2nd driver killed by air bag inflator from Tennessee's ARC
AQ
04:52pHCB FINANCIAL : Earns Highest 5-Star Superior Safety Rating!
PU
04:52pXPONENTIAL FITNESS : Acquires Tenth Brand, Body Fit Training, To Deliver Functional Training & Strength-Based Programs - Form 8-K
PU
04:52pSUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : APPOINTS MARY YANG TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS - Form 8-K
PU
04:52pEMBRAER S A : Celebrates 15-years of Executive Care Program for Business Jets
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1US stocks drop as inflation risk fans policy bets; USD pauses rally
2ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
3JPMorgan edges closer to leaving pandemic behind, its earnings show
4Moderna : Announces COVAX Exercises Option to Purchase 176.5 Million Ad..
5S&P 500, Nasdaq rise with growth stocks; JPMorgan a drag

HOT NEWS