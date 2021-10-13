Readout from World Bank Group President David Malpass's Meeting with Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Economy and Finance, France

WASHINGTON, October 13, 2021 - Today, World Bank Group President David Malpass met with French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire.

President Malpass expressed his appreciation to Minister Le Maire for France's continued strong support for an ambitious IDA20 replenishment.

President Malpass highlighted IDA20's policy commitments on climate, biodiversity, gender, and other shared development priorities.

President Malpass and Minister Le Maire discussed several other topics of mutual interest, including climate action and debt challenges. On climate, President Malpass and Minister Le Maire discussed the need to identify and finance impactful projects to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

On debt, President Malpass noted the expiration of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative - DSSI - at the end of the year and advocated steps to improve debt reconciliation, transparency, compatibility and private sector participation.