Readout from World Bank Group President David Malpass's Meeting with Flemming Møller Mortensen, Danish Minister of Development Cooperation and Nordic Cooperation

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2021- Today, World Bank Group President David Malpass met with Flemming Møller Mortensen, Danish Minister of Development Cooperation and Nordic Cooperation and Denmark's Governor of the World Bank Group. President Malpass thanked Minister Mortensen for Denmark's longstanding partnership with the Bank Group, and for their support for advancing IDA20. During their meeting, President Malpass emphasized the Bank Group's efforts to maximize impact of its funding on climate and development, highlighting country-focused efforts toward a green, resilient, and inclusive recovery from COVID-19. President Malpass reaffirmed the Bank Group's commitment to support developing countries on alignment with the Paris Agreement, including achieving their NDCs, ending their reliance on coal, and transitioning to lower-carbon, climate resilient economies.

President Malpass and Minister Mortensen discussed the importance of scalable solutions to development challenges, and the Bank Group's efforts toward fair, broad, and fast access to effective and safe vaccines in developing countries and FCV states. President Malpass was pleased to highlight the Bank Group's close collaboration with Gavi, WHO, and UNICEF on vaccine readiness assessments in over 100 countries, with Bank Group teams actively working to help countries navigate vital contract issues. President Malpass also expressed WBG support for Sudan, including its announcement of the unification and stabilization of its exchange rate. He welcomed joint efforts with Denmark and European nations in Sudan to support families and refugees, reduce poverty, and help build a more resilient future.