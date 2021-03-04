Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Readout from World Bank Group President David Malpass's Meeting with Flemming Møller Mortensen, Danish Minister of Development Cooperation and Nordic Cooperation

03/04/2021 | 12:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2021- Today, World Bank Group President David Malpass met with Flemming Møller Mortensen, Danish Minister of Development Cooperation and Nordic Cooperation and Denmark's Governor of the World Bank Group. President Malpass thanked Minister Mortensen for Denmark's longstanding partnership with the Bank Group, and for their support for advancing IDA20. During their meeting, President Malpass emphasized the Bank Group's efforts to maximize impact of its funding on climate and development, highlighting country-focused efforts toward a green, resilient, and inclusive recovery from COVID-19. President Malpass reaffirmed the Bank Group's commitment to support developing countries on alignment with the Paris Agreement, including achieving their NDCs, ending their reliance on coal, and transitioning to lower-carbon, climate resilient economies.

President Malpass and Minister Mortensen discussed the importance of scalable solutions to development challenges, and the Bank Group's efforts toward fair, broad, and fast access to effective and safe vaccines in developing countries and FCV states. President Malpass was pleased to highlight the Bank Group's close collaboration with Gavi, WHO, and UNICEF on vaccine readiness assessments in over 100 countries, with Bank Group teams actively working to help countries navigate vital contract issues. President Malpass also expressed WBG support for Sudan, including its announcement of the unification and stabilization of its exchange rate. He welcomed joint efforts with Denmark and European nations in Sudan to support families and refugees, reduce poverty, and help build a more resilient future.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 17:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:33pTOTAL : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
12:33pWARNER MUSIC  : Elsa Vivero Promoted to General Manager / Executive Vice President, Global Commercial Services at WEA
PU
12:33pBEST BUY  : Health offers Lively Health & Safety Services on Apple Watch for first time
PU
12:32pLG CHEM  : GM in talks to build second U.S. battery plant with LG Chem in Tennessee
RE
12:32pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces That Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
12:32pTERRAOIL SWISS  : implements Enterprise Resource Planning System to transform business operations
EQ
12:31pANALYSIS : Pandemic spurs Canada to offer path to citizenship to more temporary residents
RE
12:31pTrafigura suggests using major texas hub corpus christi as load-point for wti midland crude programme on fob basis - letter
RE
12:31pTrade house trafigura proposes alternative way of adding u.s. crude to benchmark dated brent after platts announcement backlash - letter
RE
12:31pCommitted to the success of the Smart shipping program
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil jumps 5% as OPEC+ agrees output rollover for April
2S&P 500 rises in choppy trading ahead of Powell speech
3Stock Futures Drop Ahead of Powell's Comments
4SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : EXCLUSIVE: Amid shortage U.S. suppliers to Chinese chip giant SMIC stru..
5MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Germany's Merck KGaA predicts earnings gain in 2021 on lab gear

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ