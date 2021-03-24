Log in
Readout from World Bank Group President David Malpass's Meeting with H.E. Alberto Fernández, President of the Argentine Republic

03/24/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
WASHINGTON, March 24 - Today, World Bank Group President David Malpass met with Alberto Fernández, President of the Argentine Republic.Noting March 24 as the Argentine Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice, President Malpass reaffirmed the World Bank Group's commitment to supporting accountability, transparency, and strong institutions in Latin America and around the world.

During their meeting, President Fernández and President Malpass discussed Argentina's economic policies and steps to achieve broad-based and sustainable growth. They exchanged views on the importance of international cooperation and working with multilateral financial institutions as the Argentine Government works to achieve macro-stability and recovery. President Malpass emphasized the importance of complementing macro-stability measures with actions in support of private sector-led investment, including policies that facilitate business entry and expand broad-based access to credit, including through digital financial services.

President Malpass reaffirmed the World Bank Group's support for the people of Argentina through lending programs focused on supporting the poorest and most vulnerable, and reversing the increase in poverty. He stressed the need for carefully designed fiscal and trade policies, reducing Argentina's regressive energy subsidies, and providing support for education.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 21:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
