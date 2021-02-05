Readout from World Bank Group President David Malpass's Meeting with Ignazio Visco, Governor of the Central Bank of Italy

WASHINGTON, February 5, 2021 - Yesterday, World Bank Group President David Malpass met with Ignazio Visco, Governor of the Bank of Italy and Italy's Governor of the World Bank Group. During the call, the President reaffirmed the Bank's commitment to collaboration throughout Italy's G20 Presidency.

The President and Governor Visco discussed the economic impact of the pandemic, ongoing COVID-19 response efforts and access to vaccines. They addressed the need for rapid recognition of growing debt burdens, both public and private, and of mechanisms to resolve these. The President and Governor Visco also discussed the importance of correspondent banking, trade finance and remittances to developing countries, and the need for further progress on cross border payments and financial inclusion, including by expanding access to low price digital financial services.