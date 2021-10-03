Readout from World Bank Group President David Malpass's Meeting with King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan

AMMAN, October 3, 2021-This afternoon, World Bank Group President David Malpass met with King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan.

President Malpass and King Abdullah discussed the importance of Jordan for the region in promoting stability and cross-border cooperation, supporting refugees, and fostering innovation.

President Malpass commended King Abdullah for Jordan's support for refugees and access to basic services and economic opportunities.

President Malpass highlighted the importance of accelerating and completing implementation of key reforms to open Jordan's economy, attract investment, and jumpstart innovation, growth, and job creation.

President Malpass affirmed the World Bank Group's willingness to support Jordan on a comprehensive program to advance financial sustainability and reforms in the energy sector to increase the competitiveness of Jordan's economy.

President Malpass and King Abdullah also discussed public sector reform and the Bank's willingness to provide support on issues such as transparency, citizen service standards, and workflow development.