Readout from World Bank Group President David Malpass's Meeting with Nasser Shraideh, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation of Jordan

AMMAN, October 3, 2021-This afternoon, World Bank Group President David Malpass met with Nasser Shraideh, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation of Jordan.

President Malpass and Minister Shraideh continued their recent discussion on Jordan's new economic priority plan to boost investment-led growth and green and inclusive recovery.

President Malpass affirmed that the World Bank Group looks forward to supporting Jordan in accelerating progress on key priorities, including financial sustainability of its energy sector, a cash-for-work program to support poor and vulnerable households and workers, youth employment and skills development with a focus on women's labor force participation, and tourism recovery.

President Malpass encouraged Minister Shraideh to conclude the implementation of key investment-enabling reforms.