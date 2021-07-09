Log in
Readout from World Bank Group President David Malpass's Meeting with Nicolas Kazadi, Minister of Finance, Democratic Republic of the Congo

07/09/2021 | 04:04pm EDT
VENICE, July 9, 2021 - Today, World Bank Group President David Malpass met with Minister of Finance Nicolas Kazadi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). President Malpass expressed the World Bank Group's willingness to support the DRC with key development priorities, including transport infrastructure, education, and health. President Malpass emphasized the importance of a strong COVID-19 vaccination program and discussed with Minister Kazadi ways to address vaccine hesitancy in the DRC.

President Malpass encouraged Minister Kazadi to consider attracting investment to the DRC through strong government reform programs, including those pertaining to governance of state-owned enterprises, transparency in the extractives sector, and liberalization of the telecom sector.

World Bank Group published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 20:03:03 UTC.


