Readout from World Bank Group President David Malpass's Meeting with Taro Aso, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Japan

04/02/2021 | 11:14am EDT
WASHINGTON, April 2 - Today, World Bank Group President David Malpass met with Taro Aso, Japanese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. Noting the 10th Anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami on March 11th, President Malpass reaffirmed to Deputy Prime Minister Aso the World Bank Group's focus on Disaster Risk Management, and thanked Japan for sharing lessons learned.

During their meeting, President Malpass and Minister Aso discussed the importance for development of debt transparency and sustainability. President Malpass highlighted the need for broader participation in the G20's DSSI and Common Framework by both official bilateral and private creditors and the key role of the Paris Club in deepening debt relief efforts for the world's poorest countries.

Emphasizing Japan's key role in the IDA20 replenishment process, President Malpass thanked Deputy Prime Minister Aso for his strong support for IDA20. The President and Deputy Prime Minister also discussed ongoing development issues of mutual concern, including global health security and the need to help developing countries better prepare for disease outbreaks.

World Bank Group published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 15:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
