Readout from World Bank Group President David Malpass's Phone Call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia

MOSCOW, June 2, 2021 - Today, World Bank Group President David Malpass had a phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. President Malpass thanked President Putin for Russia's commitment to IDA20 and the 2018 IBRD capital subscription.

President Malpass and President Putin discussed Russia's efforts toward stepping up international cooperation, including on climate, global public goods, and a green transition.

President Malpass briefed President Putin on the World Bank Group's COVID-19 response.

President Malpass also highlighted Russia's role in addressing unsustainable debt burdens, including in the Paris Club and its support for comprehensive debt treatment for the world's poorest countries.