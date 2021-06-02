Log in
Readout from World Bank Group President David Malpass's Phone Call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia

06/02/2021 | 11:19am EDT
MOSCOW, June 2, 2021 - Today, World Bank Group President David Malpass had a phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. President Malpass thanked President Putin for Russia's commitment to IDA20 and the 2018 IBRD capital subscription.

President Malpass and President Putin discussed Russia's efforts toward stepping up international cooperation, including on climate, global public goods, and a green transition.

President Malpass briefed President Putin on the World Bank Group's COVID-19 response.

President Malpass also highlighted Russia's role in addressing unsustainable debt burdens, including in the Paris Club and its support for comprehensive debt treatment for the world's poorest countries.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 15:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
