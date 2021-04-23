Log in
Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey

04/23/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
President Joseph R. Biden spoke today with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, conveying his interest in a constructive bilateral relationship with expanded areas of cooperation and effective management of disagreements. The leaders agreed to hold a bilateral meeting on the margins of the NATO Summit in June to discuss the full range of bilateral and regional issues.

###

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 18:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
