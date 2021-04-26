Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India

04/26/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, committing that the United States and India will work closely together in the fight against COVID-19. The President pledged America's steadfast support for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. In response, the United States is providing a range of emergency assistance, including oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials, and therapeutics. Prime Minister Modi expressed appreciation for the strong cooperation between both countries. The two leaders resolved that the United States and India will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in the effort to protect our citizens and the health of our communities.

###

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 17:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:31pNatWest's refusal to jump on the crypto bandwagon 'out of step'
AQ
01:31pALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE  : Notice of annual general meeting in Alligator Bioscience AB
AQ
01:31pSWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY  : Gets a Neutral rating from Credit Suisse
MD
01:31pOregon State University College of Pharmacy Selects AssureCare® Platform for Tobacco Cessation Assessment, Prescribing, and Medical Claims Processing and Services at Pill Box Drugs, Inc. and Grants Pass Pharmacy
PR
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE  : - End of Day
PR
01:31pNCR  : Commits to Increased ESG Disclosure with Launch of ESG Hub
BU
01:30pAS PRO KAPITAL GRUPP  : The Supreme Court decided not to take AS Tallinna Moekombinaat's appeal into proceedings
AQ
01:29pTelephone conversation between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and H.E. Joseph R. Biden, President of the United States of America
PU
01:29pOSS ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN CBANC'S CANNABIS BANKING PANEL : Banking, Monitoring & Payments Webinar
GL
01:29pKS Bancorp, Inc. (KSBI) Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Cash Dividend
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin extends gain on reports of JPMorgan fund
3AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse downgrades from Buy to Sell
4HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : U.S. auto dealers are winners as chip shortage lifts vehicle profits
5Stocks gain on optimism over economic recovery

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ