Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.'s Meeting with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. today met with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore. The President and Prime Minister reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-Singapore Strategic Partnership and reviewed opportunities to build on the momentum generated by Vice President Harris' visit to Singapore in August. The President expressed his desire to deepen cooperation with Singapore in pursuit of our shared interests and a free and open Indo-Pacific, including in upholding freedom of the seas and advancing supply chain resiliency.
President of the United States published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 16:06:03 UTC.