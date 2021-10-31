Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.'s Meeting with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. today met with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore. The President and Prime Minister reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-Singapore Strategic Partnership and reviewed opportunities to build on the momentum generated by Vice President Harris' visit to Singapore in August. The President expressed his desire to deepen cooperation with Singapore in pursuit of our shared interests and a free and open Indo-Pacific, including in upholding freedom of the seas and advancing supply chain resiliency.