Readout of Secretary Gina M. Raimondo's Official Visit to Malaysia

Yesterday, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo concluded her visit to Asia with an official visit to Malaysia. She met with Malaysian government leaders to discuss opportunities to strengthen our economic relationship through collaboration and partnership.

In her discussions, she highlighted the importance of reliable supply chains and semiconductor manufacturing, and the digital economy, and increased cooperation in these areas, as well as others, within a new Indo-Pacific economic framework as envisioned by President Biden.

To underscore her commitment to strengthening semiconductor supply chains, Secretary Raimondo hosted a roundtable with U.S. and Malaysian business leaders across the semiconductor value chain and Senior Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali. She toured the ON Semiconductor Manufacturing factory that was closed temporarily in July, which had a ripple effect for companies across multiple sectors.

Following the roundtable, Secretary Raimondo and Senior Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali announced a plan to collaborate with industry partners on semiconductor supply chain transparency, security, and resilience, and work together with industry partners to develop more transparency and trust in the manufacturing and manufacturing-related sectors and their supply chains. Her visit highlights what is possible when countries work together to develop common principles to promote continued operations in the face of supply chain disruptions.

Secretary Raimondo travels back to the United States to continue the Department's work on establishing an Indo-Pacific economic framework.