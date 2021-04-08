Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Swiss Minister of Defence Viola Amherd

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone today with Federal Councillor Viola Amherd, Switzerland's Head of the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection, and Sport (DDPS), to exchange views on the global security environment and reinforce mutual commitment to the U.S.-Switzerland bilateral defense relationship.

Secretary Austin thanked Switzerland for its unique and important contributions to international diplomacy and security, including its important role as the U.S. protecting power in Iran, and lauded U.S.-Swiss cooperation in producing one of the first COVID-19 vaccines.

The two leaders also discussed the significance of the 2020 U.S.-Switzerland Memorandum of Understanding on Military Education, Training, and Exercises and bilateral Defense Talks held in March 2021 to enhance U.S.-Swiss cooperation in areas such as cybersecurity, green technology, and Women in the Armed Forces.

Secretary Austin and Councillor Amherd also discussed Switzerland's upcoming Air2030 defense modernization procurement decision, which the Secretary cited as an opportunity to continue advancing U.S.-Swiss defense and economic cooperation.