Readout of Visit to Mexico by U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Senior Official Performing the Duties of Commissioner

12/10/2021 | 05:26pm EST
Senior Official Performing the Duties of Commissioner Troy Miller led a CBP delegation to Mexico on Dec. 6-8, 2021. SOPDOC Miller met with numerous Mexican officials and governors in Mexico City and Monterrey, Mexico. SOPDOC Miller met with INM Commissioner Dr. Francisco Garduno-Yanez and staff to provide awareness of current irregular migrant flows, ongoing efforts, and requests for additional support in key areas including the air environment which serves as a primary vehicle for irregular migrants utilizing the air environment to reach the southwest border.

He also met with Mexican Customs Administrator General Horacio Duarte Olivares to discuss facilitation of legitimate trade and travel across the southwest border and continued collaboration. Additionally, SOPDOC Miller and Deputy Chief of Mission Stephanie Syptak-Ramnath met with Mexico's Foreign Ministry- Director General for North America Roberto Velascoto discuss visa requirements for migrant populations impacting CBP operations along the southwest border.

SOPDOC Miller also participated in a summit with Governors of Coahuila, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosi, and Nuevo Leon which also included participation from U.S. Labor Deputy Under Secretary Thea Lee and U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar. In Monterrey, SOPDOC Miller served as CBPs principal officer in this historic regional engagement steered at expanding trade across the northeast region of Mexico, collaborating on irregular migration, and discussing critical security matters relevant to both countries. This engagement incorporated international organizations and private industry whom discussed economic opportunities intended to reintegrate migrants into the region as a viable mechanism that dissuades irregular migration. This visit to Mexico builds on recent trips by SOPDOC Miller to Colombia and Panama to strengthen relationships with foreign partners across the region.

Disclaimer

CBP - U.S. Customs and Border Protection published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 22:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
