Readout of the telephone conversation between President Charles Michel and Russian President Vladimir Putin

The phone call between the President of the European Council Charles Michel and President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation took place on Friday 22 January 2021.

President Michel raised the detention of Alexey Navalny.

The President of the European Council informed President Putin of the grave concern in the EU and its Member States over recent developments and called to fully and unconditionally respect Alexey Navalny's rights.

Charles Michel stated that the EU is united in its call on Russia to swiftly release Mr Navalny and proceed with the investigation into the assassination attempt on him, in full transparency and without further delay.

The President of the European Council informed the President of the Russian Federation of his intention to convene a strategic debate in the March European Council on EU-Russia relations.

The call also addressed the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of global solidarity and international cooperation in combatting it.

Charles Michel stressed the need to enhance global peace and security and strive for less conflict and more solutions.