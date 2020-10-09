Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ready To Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market to Reach USD 17.49 Billion by 2024, Meubles Demeyere SA and Dorel Industries Inc. Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 11:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the RTA furniture market and it is poised to grow by USD 17.49 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005414/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ready To Assemble Furniture Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ready To Assemble Furniture Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • What are the major trends in the market?
  • Rising demand for distribution through online retail and channels is one of the major trends in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
  • Growing at a CAGR of almost 4%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 17.49 billion.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • Meubles Demeyere SA, Dorel Industries Inc., Flexsteel Industries Inc., FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Röhr-Bush GmbH & Co. KG, Sauder Woodworking Co., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Tvilum AS, and Walmart Inc. are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
  • Rapid growth in urbanization is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the disruption in the supply chain of global RTA furniture market owing to COVID-19 restraints the market growth.
  • How big is the APAC market?
  • The APAC region will contribute 43% of market growth.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Meubles Demeyere SA, Dorel Industries Inc., Flexsteel Industries Inc., FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Röhr-Bush GmbH & Co. KG, Sauder Woodworking Co., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Tvilum AS, and Walmart Inc. are some of the major market participants. The rapid growth in urbanization will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

RTA Furniture Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

RTA Furniture Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Home
    • Office
  • Distribution channel
    • Offline
    • Online
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44152

RTA Furniture Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The RTA furniture market report covers the following areas:

  • RTA Furniture Market Size
  • RTA Furniture Market Trends
  • RTA Furniture Market Analysis

This study identifies the rising demand for distribution through online retail and channels as one of the prime reasons driving the RTA furniture market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

RTA Furniture Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist RTA furniture market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the RTA furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the RTA furniture market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of RTA furniture market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Home - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Office - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume drivers – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Dorel Industries Inc.
  • FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA
  • Flexsteel Industries Inc.
  • Inter IKEA Holding BV
  • Meubles Demeyere SA
  • Röhr-Bush GmbH & Co. KG
  • Sauder Woodworking Co.
  • Steinhoff International Holdings NV
  • Tvilum AS
  • Walmart Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:20aAMERICAS GOLD AND SILVER : Fact Sheet 10-Oct-2020
PU
12:16aToo Complex to Break Up' Is the New 'Too Big to -2-
DJ
12:16aToo Complex to Break Up' Is the New 'Too Big to Fail'
DJ
10/09Soft Drinks Market| Product Innovations to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
10/09South Sudan to change currency to improve economy - government spokesman
RE
10/09Ready To Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market to Reach USD 17.49 Billion by 2024, Meubles Demeyere SA and Dorel Industries Inc. Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth | Technavio
BU
10/09U.S. Treasury to push COVID stimulus, China debt participation at IMF meeting - official
RE
10/09Health Canada to start real-time review of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
RE
10/09Frozen Food Market | Demand of Vegan Frozen Food to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
10/09ASTRAZENECA : U.S., AstraZeneca strike deal for COVID-19 antibody treatment touted by Trump
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street finishes up as stimulus talks continue
2S&P 500 : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: U.S. earnings improvement expected, but still a weak quarter
3Billionaire U.S. investor Dan Och seeks $750 million for SPAC
4Contract Cleaning Services Market| Rising Awareness About Workplace Wellness to Boost the Market Growth | T..
5FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK, REGENERON, SOUTHWEST: Stocks That Defined the Week

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group