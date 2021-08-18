ReadyForce Holdco acquires Valley Mechanical to meet growing customer demand

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReadyForce Holdco, a division of the Metro Group of Companies, announced today the acquisition of Valley Mechanical Inc. in a bid to enhance its competitive edge and offer its customers greater choice, value, and flexibility. The agreement is effective from August 1st, 2021.



With the deal, Valley Mechanical of Scarborough, Ontario becomes sister companies with Ready Machinery Movers, a leading machinery moving company based in Milton, Ontario that has been servicing customers in Canada and the U.S. since 1982. The deal allows the companies to offer a more comprehensive service, strengthens their position within the industry and enables accelerated future growth in this competitive market.

Valley Mechanical Inc. specializes in industrial, commercial and process mechanical contracting. Under the terms of the agreement, Valley Mechanical Inc. will continue to operate as an independent entity, under the ReadyForce banner along with its sister companies Ready Machinery and Baleforce Recycling Equipment, without any interruption or staff changes.

"This deal is a natural evolution of the Metro Group’s ReadyForce division and a foundation for the successful growth of both companies,” said Danny Mauti, President and CEO, Metro Group of Companies. “Ready Machinery and Valley Mechanical are now able to give their customers peace of mind through the simplicity and sophistication of having one supplier for their needs.”

Valley Mechanical Inc. brings a complementary set of capabilities, expertise and services to Ready Machinery’s clients and will help the companies stay competitive by meeting growing demands and evolving customer needs.

“We intend to continue to strive for and provide the highest level of customer service,” said Jim Guest, President, ReadyForce. “The alignment of the three companies will allow us to evolve our service, enhance the overall customer experience and build on the momentum we’ve created as part of our ReadyForce business growth strategy."

Mat Glen, past President of Valley Mechanical, will stay on as General Manager, leading the company and its team going forward in alignment with Ready Machinery.

“I look forward to working with Mat, who has a shared focus on delivering the best service and value to our customers and partners in one seamless delivery process - so customers get everything they need in one place," said Guest.

About Ready Machinery

Ready Machinery has been an industry-leading machinery moving company servicing Canada and the U.S. since 1982. The company provides a full range of services including transportation, machinery storage, staging, and installation of heavy equipment and industrial machinery. Ready Machinery can accommodate a range of customer needs.

About Valley Mechanical Inc.

Valley Mechanical is an Industrial, Commercial and Process Mechanical Contracting Firm. The company typically operates with a means of 10-20 employees and has handled turnkey projects with over 30 field staff. The company provides a range of services including boiler installations, steam piping, chiller installations, design build, sanitary process piping installation, chemical piping, commercial and industrial plumbing installation, custom metal fabrication and heavy Machinery and equipment moving to name a few.

About Baleforce Recycling Equipment Inc.

Established in 2004, BaleForce Recycling Equipment provides the next generation of recycling equipment loaded with features to increase productivity and save operating costs. The company takes pride in its team of expert service technicians and millwrights, its reasonable rates and its stellar customer service. Baleforce provides a range of services including new and rebuilt equipment, scheduled and emergency service, plant modifications, retrofits and bale wire.

About Metro Group of Companies

The Metro Group of Companies are waste and recycling experts with business practices based on honesty, sustainability and excellence.

Since 1978 Metro Group has been driving positive impact in the community through excellent service, meaningful employment, and community involvement. Metro is the leading waste equipment sales and service provider in Ontario, with an established national reach. Metro Group is the symbol of quality because of the high standards that it enforces throughout its companies, products, services, and team.

Metro Group of Companies includes: Metro Compactor Service, Willkinson Chutes Canada, Begley Overhead Doors, Baleforce Recycling Equipment, Ready Machinery Movers, and Valley Mechanical.

For media interviews, contact:

Parveen Singh

MAVERICK

M 437-247-5230

Parveen@wearemaverick.com