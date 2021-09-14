Real Chemistry : Reports First Half 2021 Business Momentum

Craig Abolt Appointed Chief Financial Officer to Facilitate Healthy Growth and Expansion

Real Chemistry, a global health innovation company committed to making the world a healthier place for all, today provided an update on its business performance during the first half of 2021. The company achieved first half 2021 revenue of more than $200 million and is on track to achieve 35% organic growth for the full year compared to 2020. Company highlights include:

Putting Our People First

Hired more than 600 people to support business growth, with full-time staff now approaching 2,000

Launched new ways to build, support and grow our people, including multiple programs focused on developing and advancing diverse and inclusive leadership

Continued investing in ways to support our people’s overall well-being through free one-on-one counseling sessions, tech-enabled applications and assistance for working from home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

Recognized with more than 200 industry awards, including a Cannes Lion and eight Clio Health awards

Strengthening Our Leadership Team

Appointed Craig Abolt as Chief Financial Officer to continue growth and scale operations

Appointed Stephanie Garcia as Chief People Officer to build our diverse workforce

Hired Mary Stutts as Global Chief Inclusion and Health Equity Officer to expand the practice

Named veteran technology executive Bob Weiler to the company’s board of directors

Added biopharma market access and commercial expert Amy Grogg (formerly of AmerisourceBergen) and Mike Otner (formerly of Medidata) to our CEO Advisory Board

Leading with Technology, Data and Digital

Launched three new product offerings from Swoop, part of Real Chemistry, that uncover optimal healthcare provider (HCP) influencers for life sciences companies

Secured a partnership with Datavant that connects Real Chemistry’s IPM.ai real-world data universe with de-identified patients to accelerate precision medicine

Announced a partnership with Aktana that integrates Real Chemistry’s healthcare social data with intelligent customer engagement data to improve the omnichannel experience for HCPs

“This momentum comes at a pivotal moment in our history, as we just emerged as Real Chemistry earlier this year, and at a time when our mission has never been more important given the healthcare challenges facing our world,” said Jim Weiss, Founder and CEO of Real Chemistry. “The greatest healthcare innovations in the world need to be communicated relevantly and meaningfully to educate and engage with audiences for whom they could be lifesaving advances. That’s what we do. By understanding the essence, we uniquely can connect the dots, integrate and collaborate with customers, HCPs and partners on behalf of patients.”

Real Chemistry appointed Craig Abolt as Chief Financial Officer to oversee all aspects of the company’s financial operations, systems and infrastructure. Abolt has more than 30 years of experience in finance and has held various financial leadership positions at Covanta Holding Corporation, DIRECTV and The Walt Disney Company. Most recently, he was CFO at Intersection, an urban advertising and technology company, and CityBridge.

“We can’t make the world a healthier place for all unless we run a strong and healthy business as we grow,” added Weiss. “Craig’s breadth and depth of experience is immediately relevant and impactful and is mission critical for this phase as we further integrate and expand on our offerings and evolve operations accordingly to scale. Craig will make sure we deliver on that promise for our people, customers and the patients we ultimately serve.”

About Real Chemistry

Real Chemistry is a global health innovation company making the world a healthier place by empowering patients to equitably and cost-effectively access the right treatment at the right time. We leverage the best data-driven, tech-enabled and digital solutions to deliver clear, concise communications, engagement, activation and value across a full range of healthcare stakeholders – patients, payors, providers, caretakers and regulators.

Our patient-centric approach pairs owned and partnered real-world data sources and proprietary technologies with analytical insights and modern marketing and communications services to solve today’s biggest engagement and commercialization challenges, including speeding clinical trial awareness and enrollment, expanding product lifecycles and shortening the revenue curve. From finding patients with complicated or rare diseases to participate in clinical trials, to targeting digital marketing efforts to exactly the right audience, Real Chemistry is advancing transformation at the intersection of consumerization, personalization and digitization impacting healthcare today.

For more information, please visit www.realchemistry.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005353/en/