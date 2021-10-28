Real Chemistry's Global President, Jennifer Gottlieb, Appointed to the Ad Council's Board of Directors

Real Chemistry, a leading global health innovation company committed to making the world a healthier place for all, is proud to announce that Jennifer Gottlieb has been appointed to the Ad Council’s Board of Directors. The Ad Council is America’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to using the power of communications to drive social change and most recently launched the most significant public education effort in U.S. history with the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative’s COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028005630/en/

Jennifer Gottlieb, Real Chemistry’s Global President (Photo: Business Wire)

Gottlieb’s relationship with the Ad Council was taken to a new level last year in the midst of the pandemic when she and her team at Real Chemistry put their healthcare expertise and knowledge to work as part of the Vaccine Education Initiative. The Real Chemistry team spearheaded an integrated, omnichannel healthcare professional vaccine education campaign that increased COVID-19 vaccine confidence among healthcare professionals and included the development and distribution of resources to aid them in their discussions with vaccine-hesitant patients and consumers.

“We are delighted to have Jennifer join our Board of Directors and bring her wealth of experience and knowledge of the healthcare industry to our organization,” said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. “Her innovation, passion and talent will be an incredible resource to us as we continue to drive social change across our nation.”

A pioneer of healthcare communications and marketing, Gottlieb has 30 years of healthcare experience, working across dozens of disease areas and with nearly every major pharmaceutical and biotech company. She brings tremendous experience in creating breakthrough patient education campaigns and is on the forefront of the rapidly evolving data-driven digitization of the healthcare industry—expertise that will provide unique value to the current and future social good efforts of the Ad Council.

“It is an honor to be appointed to the Ad Council’s Board of Directors and join many of the most influential and innovative marketing, media and communications executives in the industry to drive impactful social change,” said Gottlieb. “With my role as a health communications innovator and leader of one of the most purpose-driven healthcare companies, Real Chemistry, I can’t think of a board position that is more fitting for me right now, at this moment in history, than this one with the Ad Council.”

Gottlieb was elected to the Ad Council Board along with 17 new members following the Board’s October 27 meeting.

The Ad Council press release announcing all new Board members can be found here.

About Real Chemistry

Real Chemistry is a global health innovation company making the world a healthier place by empowering patients to equitably and cost-effectively access the right treatment at the right time. We leverage the best data-driven, tech-enabled and digital solutions to deliver clear, concise communications, engagement, activation and value across a full range of healthcare stakeholders—patients, payors, providers, caretakers and regulators.

Our patient-centric approach pairs owned and partnered real-world data sources and proprietary technologies with analytical insights and modern marketing and communications services to solve today’s biggest engagement and commercialization challenges, including speeding clinical trial awareness and enrollment, expanding product lifecycles and shortening the revenue curve. From finding patients with complicated or rare diseases to participate in clinical trials to targeting digital marketing efforts to exactly the right audience, Real Chemistry is advancing transformation at the intersection of consumerization, personalization and digitization impacting healthcare today.

For more information, please visit www.realchemistry.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the Ad Council

The Ad Council has a long history of creating life-saving public service communications in times of national crisis, starting in the organization's earliest days during World War II to September 11th and natural disasters like Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Sandy and, most recently, leading the industry’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its deep relationships with media outlets, the creative community, issue experts and government leaders make the organization uniquely poised to quickly distribute life-saving impactful information to millions of Americans.

The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The nonprofit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology and marketing to address many of the nation's most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk. Smokey Bear. Love Has No Labels.

The Ad Council's innovative social good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028005630/en/