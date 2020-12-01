Log in
Real Estate Leasing Market: Impact and Recovery Report | Evolving Opportunities and New Market Possibilities Post Pandemic| SpendEdge

12/01/2020 | 03:31am EST
SpendEdge forecast the global Real Estate Leasing market is expected to grow by USD 21 billion as we reach 2024. This is due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.25%.

Our Real Estate Leasing market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Major Five Real Estate Leasing Companies:

  • CBRE GROUP Inc.
  • Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.
  • Cushman & Wakefield Plc
  • Colliers International Group Inc.
  • BGC Partners Inc.

Real Estate Leasing 2020-2024: Scope

SpendEdge presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Real Estate Leasing market report covers the following areas:

  • Real Estate Leasing Market Size
  • Real Estate Leasing Market Trends
  • Real Estate Leasing Market Analysis

Real Estate Leasing Market Geographic Landscape Outlook

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America
  • Key leading countries

Real Estate Leasing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist Real Estate Leasing market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the Real Estate Leasing market size
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in supplier behavior
  • The growth of the Real Estate Leasing market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Real Estate Leasing market vendors

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

