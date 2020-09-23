Real Estate Property Purchasing Procurement Intelligence Report with Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19

The Real Estate Property Purchasing procurement market will register an incremental spend of about $ 694 billion, growing at a CAGR of 3.76 % from 2020-2024. A targeted strategic approach to Real Estate Property Purchasing market sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request free sample pages

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and the latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges.

Our Real Estate Property Purchasing procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation.

Real Estate Property Purchasing Procurement: Strategies and Category Management

SPEND GROWTH AND DEMAND SEGEMENTATION

The Real Estate Property Purchasing market will register an incremental spend of about $ 364 billion, growing at a CAGR of 3.76% from 2020-2024

On the supply side, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base.

Some of the top Real Estate Property Purchasing suppliers enlisted in this report

This Real Estate Property Purchasing procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

CBRE Group Inc.

C-III Capital Partners LLC.

Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc.

BGC Partners, Inc.

Cushman & Wakefield

Colliers International

Realogy Holdings Corp.

Wells Fargo & Co.

iCORE Global, LLC

Binswanger Management Corp.

