Real Intent Joins DARPA Toolbox Initiative to Provide Mil/Aero/Defense Grade Static Sign-Off

Commercial Partnership Enables DARPA Researchers to Take Advantage of Real Intent's Static Sign-Off Technology for CDC, RDC, RTL Linting, & DFT

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Intent, Inc. today announced it has signed an agreement with the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to be an authorized supplier of static sign-off tools through the DARPA Toolbox Initiative.



DARPA research teams will now be granted access to the following Real Intent static sign-off software products: Meridian CDC clock domain crossing sign-off, Meridian RDC reset domain crossing sign-off, Ascent Lint RTL linting sign-off, and Verix DFT design for test sign-off. The products are certified for use in ISO 26262 functional safety compliant flows.

The DARPA Toolbox provides open licensing opportunities with commercial technology vendors to researchers engaged in DARPA programs. Successful proposers will receive access to commercial vendors' technologies and tools via pre-negotiated, low-cost, non-production access frameworks and simplified legal terms.

“This agreement will streamline the availability of Real Intent's high performance, multimode static sign-off products in the DARPA community," said Prakash Narain, president and CEO of Real Intent. "Real Intent has supported military requirements for over a decade and this program deepens our engagement."

“Real Intent's participation in our DARPA Toolbox initiative gives our researchers ready access to their wide range of static sign-off technologies,” said Serge Leef, the Microsystems Technology Office (MTO) program manager at DARPA leading the DARPA Toolbox initiative. “Our researchers will have another powerful option to help identify and eliminate design issues as early as possible in the design process."

Availability

A DARPA Toolbox license can be requested from the DARPA website. More information on Real Intent's static sign-off tools can be found here.

About Real Intent

Real Intent provides intent-driven static sign-off EDA software tools to accelerate early functional verification and advanced sign-off of digital designs. Its product capabilities include clock domain crossing sign-off from RTL through gate level — including multimode CDC; multimode/multi-scenario reset domain crossing sign-off; multimode DFT; and both RTL linting and formal linting. Real Intent products lead the market in precision, performance, and capacity. Real Intent customers include more than 50 major semiconductor and systems companies. Real Intent is headquartered at 932 Hamlin Court, Sunnyvale, CA. For more information visit us at www.realintent.com.