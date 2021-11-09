Log in
Real-Time Innovations to Exhibit and Present at I/ITSEC Conference 2021

11/09/2021 | 08:04am EST
RTI Experts to Showcase How Connext Securely Integrates Distributed Simulation Assets and Data Together in a High-Performance, Scalable Environment

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, will be exhibiting and presenting at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) 2021, the world’s largest modeling simulation and training (MS&T) event, taking place November 29 – December 3. At this year’s booth, RTI will demonstrate how RTI Connext® securely integrates distributed simulation assets and data together in a high-performance, scalable environment. These MS&T capabilities drive increased fidelity in today’s training systems, while highlighting the strategic importance of smart integration.

Connext is the leading connectivity framework for the MS&T industry and is deployed in simulation environments across the globe. RTI’s team of experts will be showcasing how the company works with the MS&T community to drive the communications foundation from real deployed systems into Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC) solutions. At booth #1307, RTI will provide hands-on demonstrations that cover:

In addition to exhibiting, RTI Experts will lead the following live Professional Development sessions:

  • Monday, Nov. 29 from 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM EDT in Room 320E
    • Tutorial: Securing LVC Simulations on Your LAN and Across the WAN Using Data Distribution Service (DDS)
  • Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 4:00 PM EDT in Room 320E
    • Paper: Ultra-Low Latency Messages over WAN for Training using Open Standards
  • Friday, Dec. 3 from 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM EDT in Room S330H
    • Workshop: DDS 101 Professional Development Workshop

Event Details
What: I/ITSEC 2021
When: November 29 – December 3, 2021
Where: Booth #1307, Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Dr., Orlando, FL 32819

RTI will be hosting a pre-show webinar on Nov. 18, 2021 on Secure Live, Real-Time Data Drives Relevance into MS&T Systems, with Chip Downing, Sr. Market Development Director, A&D and Rob Proctor, Sr. Field Application Engineer at RTI. This webinar will explore how the Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard provides the connectivity framework to meet the stringent interoperability and real-time requirements of today’s MS&T systems.

For more information about RTI at I/ITSEC 2021, including how to schedule meeting time with executives and to register for the pre-show webinar, please visit: https://bit.ly/3BX489W.

About RTI
Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext is the world's leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers’ success in deploying production systems. With over 1,700 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.

Media Contacts:
Madeline Kalicka
Karbo Communications for RTI
rti@karbocom.com

Tiffany Yang
Public Relations, RTI
tyang@rti.com


HOT NEWS