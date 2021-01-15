Real-Time Social Music App EarBuds & Bose Encourage Fans to “Listen Like a Pro” Ahead of Divisional Playoff Game

Longtime EarBuds Users Patrick Mahomes & Baker Mayfield Reveal Top-Streamed Pre-Game Songs

Fans Tweet #ListenLikeMayfield or #ListenLikeMahomes to @EarBudsLive For the Chance to Win Bose Gear & Swag

Real-time social music app EarBuds, which enables users to broadcast and stream music live with friends or celebrities, and Bose announce the “Listen Like a Pro” sweepstakes, offering fans the chance to win Bose Sports Earbuds and other swag from some of the game’s biggest stars.

For the first time ever, this weekend’s game between Kansas City and Cleveland will feature a matchup between two EarBuds users. To launch the sweepstakes, EarBuds investors Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield, through Camwood Ventures, are revealing their top-streamed pre-game songs and inviting fans to listen along live to the music that gets them ready for the big game.

Mayfield’s & Mahomes’ Top-Streamed 2020 Pre-Game Songs:

Mayfield

“My Ex’s Best Friend” - MGK featuring Blackbear “Walk Em Down” - NLE Choppa featuring Roddy Rich “Runaway (U & I)” - Galantis “Big Amount” - 2 Chainz, Drake “March Madness” - Future

Mahomes

“NO BYSTANDERS” - Travis Scott “1.5” - 21 Savage “My Moment” - DJ Drama “Every Season” Roddy Rich “Under the Sun” - Dreamville feat. J. Cole, Lute & DaBaby

Fans will have the chance to win by downloading EarBuds, creating an account and tweeting to @EarBudsLive using hashtags #ListenLikeMayfield or #ListenLikeMahomes. The “Listen Like a Pro” sweepstakes will run until February 7.

“Music is a huge part of my pre-game routine. It’s how I help get my head in the game and get ready to take care of business on the field,” said Mahomes. “With EarBuds, you can tune in to what I’m listening to in the locker room and on the field in warm-ups.”

“Music has always been instrumental in my pre-game routines when it comes time for me to flip-the-switch and shut it all out,” said Mayfield. “It has undoubtedly been a challenging year for players to be playing in front of near-empty stadiums as well as fans not being able to attend. I feel like EarBuds allows for some much-needed normalcy when it comes to anyone, anywhere in the world being able to connect and listen live to what we are listening to.”

Founded by former NFL player Jason Fox, EarBuds offers friends a new way to create shared moments. EarBuds is currently compatible with Spotify and Apple Music. Compatibility with Pandora and Amazon Music will be announced soon.

“Listening to music is a social activity and one that a lot of us miss sharing with our family and friends due to the pandemic,” said Fox. “With EarBuds you can listen in real-time to the songs that bring us together or get inside celebrities’ headphones.”

About EarBuds

EarBuds is The Real-Time Social Music Platform that enables users to get closer to and discover through people they admire most by engaging with them LIVE through Voice, Music and Social in their biggest moments. Click here for official sweepstakes rules.

About Bose

Bose Corporation was founded in 1964 by Dr. Amar G. Bose, then a professor of electrical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Today, the company is driven by its founding principles, investing in long-term research to develop new technologies with real customer benefits. Bose innovations have spanned decades and industries, creating and transforming categories in audio and beyond. Bose products for the home, in the car, on the go and in public spaces have become iconic, changing the way people listen to music.

Bose Corporation is privately held. The company’s spirit of invention, passion for excellence, and commitment to extraordinary experiences can be found around the world — everywhere Bose does business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210115005580/en/